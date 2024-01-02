Belal Muhammad Enlists Help of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev as He Spills Beans on UFC 300 Matchup

Ariel Helwani recently shared a big news regarding a matchup that is likely to take place at UFC 300. The veteran reporter suggested that Leon Edwards will compete against Belal Muhammad at the co-main event at UFC 300. Unfortunately, at this point in time, these are just rumours. However, a recent tweet by Belal Muhammad’s manager might have just confirmed that the fight is taking place for sure at UFC 300.

Advertisement

Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages Islam Makhachev, took to twitter to tag Belal Muhammad in a tweet. In his tweet Abdelaziz mentioned that Edwards’ rumoured opponent will travel to Dagestan. The social media post almost confirmed Helwani’s report regarding the welterweight title fight. He then replied to the tweet saying,

“Dagestan”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AliAbdelaziz00/status/1742155172120547585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



The tweet suggests that Belal Muhammad is enlisting the help of his roster mates in order to prepare for the biggest fight of his life. ‘Remember the name’ also took to twitter to repost a tweet that said,

“Belal Muhammad will soon head to Dagestan to prepare for his title fight against Leon Edwards.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sa_Gwang/status/1742180261108830344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



All but confirming that Muhammad will be training alongside the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov among others in preparation for UFC 300. Given Edwards’ recent performance, Muhammad will most likely be the favourite going into the fight. Let’s take a closer look at the fight at hand.

Advertisement

Leon Edwards to put his belt on the line for a third time at UFC 300 against Belal Muhammad?

UFC 300 will be a big event for the welterweight division. While the belt will be on the line, reports suggest Shavkat Rakhmonov will also fight on the card. Should he secure a win he will most likely be next in line for a title shot. There is a lot riding on this rematch for both Edwards as well as Muhammad. For Edwards, it is a chance to silence all the doubts around his first win against Muhammad which ended in a no contest.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1U6cRbpQyj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



For Muhammad it is a chance to achieve his lifelong dream. Muhammad will gain confidence from the fact that he was cage side when Edwards took on Covington at UFC 296. ‘Rocky’ did not look his best on the night. Regardless of when the fight takes place, Edwards vs Muhammad is set to be one of the most closely matched fights in the 170-pound division.