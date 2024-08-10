UFC 305 Commentators: Dominick Cruz Joins Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier as Joe Rogan Takes a Break

UFC 305 is upon us, but fans will not get to see their favorite commentary trio for the event. Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Joe Rogan have become the holy trinity of the UFC commentary desk. However, Rogan is set to miss out on his second consecutive event as he was not part of the UFC Abu Dhabi broadcast either.

The JRE podcast host will not be present at the UFC 305 event as former UFC champion Dominick Cruz takes his place.

Although he does not have as much experience in commentating, being a former UFC champion, he does have extensive knowledge of the sport.

UFC 305 commentary team: Dominick Cruz substitutes for Joe Rogan https://t.co/0mZJXMzZBu — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 9, 2024

With no upcoming fights for Cruz, he has been doing a lot of broadcast-related work for the UFC and next weekend’s card will be no different.

The former UFC champion has been a part of the commentary team before. And as good as he has gotten in recent months, fans will still miss seeing Rogan sat in between Cormier and Anik.

The podcast host makes every event special with his reactions to big KOs and his iconic octagon interviews after the fights.

But Rogan wouldn’t be the biggest talking point at UFC 305, it will be middleweight title challenger Israel Adesanya going out to prove that he still has what it takes.

Adesanya aims to prove he’s ‘Him’ at UFC 305

Adesanya and his opponent Dricus Du Plessis have been beefing way before this fight was on anybody’s mind. As a matter of fact, when DDP had made the insensitive comment about being the real ‘African champion’, it was 3 champions before. Since then, Alex Pereira has lost the title to Izzy, who has lost it to Sean Strickland, who has lost it to DDP.

But as karma would have it, the Kiwi fighter is back to the top, laying claim to what was once his. But now at 35 years of age, the Kiwi must prove that he’s still the same guy people used to fear inside the octagon.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Mike Bohn asked him about the importance of this fight. Adesanya responded by saying,

“The last outing for me wasn’t really me so I just wanna go out there and show off, show who I am. Not really to anyone but prove to myself that I am still that dude and I know that I am.”

Israel Adesanya needs to “prove to myself that I am still that dude” by regaining the title from Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC305. “I know that I am. I trust me.” (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/jUNTzOjoOM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 9, 2024

Israel Adesanya is putting everything into this fight as this could possibly be his last shot at the title. But only time will tell if he’s immortal enthusiasm will be enough to outlast the scrapper that DDP is.