Indian Star Anshul Jubli to Feature Alongside A-List Celebrity in a Music Video Ahead of UFC Return

To popularize sports and make it a household phenomenon, every country needs prominent athletes. Conor McGregor did it for Ireland, dominating the industry and becoming a global sensation. Likewise, Indian fans expect the same from Anshul Jubli, who, despite a disappointing debut loss, aims to make an impact and successfully influenced many to turn on the TV to watch UFC. In the lead-up to his highly awaited return, he recently shared on Instagram about his involvement in a music video alongside his close friend, Amit Bhadana.

Recently, in a collaborative post, Amit Bhadana and Jubli shared a post on Instagram featuring a poster of their upcoming song titled ‘Woh Shri Ram Hain.’ In the poster, we can see the release date set for 15th Jan, and it will be out quite soon.

Speaking of the song, it is sung by Divya Kumar, written by Raas, and composed by Arpan Bawa. Bhadana and Jubli play pivotal roles in the song, using their popularity to boost its marketability and reach a broader audience through their fan following.

Speaking of Bhadana and Jubli, they are close friends, often seen hanging out together. Bhadana even broke the news of Jubli’s engagement through his Instagram story. While Bhadana has prior acting experience, it will be interesting to see how Jubli performs in the video. Meanwhile, Indian fans are curious about Jubli’s return to the octagon.

Anshul Jubli UFC Return: When Can We Expect It?

While the ‘Kings of Lions’ entered the UFC with single aim to Knockout Mike Breeden, fans were left disappointed after he lost to the American fighter, despite being dominant in the match. In the third round, Breeden shook the Indian fighter and knocked him to the floor, dashing the expectations of Indian fans. Now, after this loss at UFC 294, when recently asked about his return to fighting, he shared his thoughts and said it will be before UFC 300.

“Pooja Tomar and I will be fighting really soon this year and it will be in the first quarter of the year. (Translated from Hindi)”

Jubli has announced his return in the first quarter of 2024, alongside Pooja Tomar. After the first match, fans are eager to see him secure a victory, and the excitement grows for Pooja Tomar’s debut. Indeed, the recent announcement has truly pumped up fans to witness their fighters back inside the octagon.