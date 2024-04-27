Star Fighter Teases First Booking at Las Vegas Sphere UFC 306 Event Against Former Title Challenger

The UFC 306 event at the Las Vegas Sphere will be a visual orchestra for those in attendance. The card will take place on Mexican Independence Day, which is usually always a day when Mexican boxers put on a big show. Incidentally, Dana White is keeping the tradition alive even in the UFC, as Dan Ige has now teased a major fight for the card.

Dan Ige has won 3 out of his last 4 fights and is looking to make his way up in the featherweight division. From the looks of it, he already has an opponent in mind, as the American fighter recently posted a photo of himself and Yair Rodriguez with an emoji resembling The Sphere. It would even make sense for this fight to be on the UFC 306 card since Rodriguez is Mexican.

Yet, considering how the Hawaii native has never been able to step up to the challenge, the fight would be a big jump for Ige. At the same time, Yair Rodriguez will not want to take on someone who is not even in the top 10 in the division.

Interestingly, while we wait to see if the UFC will greenlight this bout, another featherweight fighter has claimed that the promotion wants him to headline the UFC 306 event.

Ilia Topuria claims the organization has asked him to headline the UFC 306 event at the sphere

Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest draws in the UFC currently and rightfully so. He bested Alexander Volkanovski, arguably one of the greatest featherweight champions of all time, to win the featherweight title.

Now, with the belt firmly in his grasp, the Georgian is looking to get back to the octagon. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, posted by Combat Sports Today on X, Topuria even addressed his return, saying,

“Yeah I think they want me to fight in The Sphere in September. At the same time, we wanna go in Spain, we want to bring the UFC here.”

Ilia Topuria laid out his entire plan for his next two fights. While he wants an initial fight around September of this year, he is also confident about fighting and defending his belt in Spain during the first trimester of 2025. Additionally, the Spaniard believes he will headline the UFC 306 event at The Sphere if he does end up taking the promotion’s offer.