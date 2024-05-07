Charles Barkley Praises Anthony Edwards, Makes BOLD Timberwolves Claim After Nuggets Fall Down 0–2 in 2nd Round

The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the entire basketball world tonight. Yes, everyone’s aware of just how dominant Chris Finch’s boys have been the entire season. However, nobody expected them to blowout the Denver Nuggets by 26 points at the Ball Arena in Rudy Gobert’s absence. The dominant win had Charles Barkley displaying faith in Anthony Edwards and co. to sweep the defending champions.

The entire Inside the NBA panel was praising the Minnesota Timberwolves after taking a 2-0 series advantage. Now, the Minnesota side is the favorite to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Finals. However, Barkley went a step further to claim that the Wolves were a much better unit in each department and that we could witness them sweeping Michael Malone’s boys.

“This series is a wrap. Minnesota is better than the Nuggets. No disrespect, they don’t have an advantage anywhere. The MVP is getting outplayed. Jamal Murray, I think he’s still hurt a little bit… They are going to win the series… They’re gonna sweep the Denver Nuggets. Period,” Barkley claimed.

Anthony Edwards, who has been the talk of the sporting world, left Sir Charles in awe of the performance that he put up. Apart from lauding the 6ft 4” combo guard for his 27-point, 7-assist outing, the TNT analyst was also impressed with the leadership that Ant’s showcased so far.

“They have that (Edwards) guy. If you have that guy, that boy, that bulldog, he might well be a damn wolf because he ain’t messing around. He’s like ‘boys, y’all come on follow me’ and the other guys are following him,” Barkley said.

Despite Barkley backing the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fanbase won’t appreciate the NBA legend’s “guarantee”. The Chuckster is infamous for being inaccurate with his predictions. In most cases, the team that he guarantees to win ends up on the losing note. During this postseason itself, Barkley picked his former teams–the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns – to win. Unfortunately, both franchises were eliminated in the first round itself.