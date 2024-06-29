mobile app bar

Stephen A. Smith Predicts Jon Jones Will Beat Alex Pereira in 2 Rounds— ‘Won’t Throw a Punch’

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Stephen A. Smith Predicts Jon Jones Will Beat Alex Pereira in 2 Rounds— ‘Won’t Throw a Punch’

Alex Pereira, Anthony A. Smith and Jon Jones

Credits: IMAGO

UFC fans love the idea of Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira at heavyweight since Poatan revealed his ambitions of becoming the company’s first three division champion. But American TV personality, Stephen A. Smith views this encounter as easy money for Jones.

The 56-year-old appeared on the latest episode of ESPN MMA’s ‘First Take’ podcast where he iterated that ‘Bones’ wouldn’t even need his striking to win this highly touted fight.

Jones may have been accused of ducking the interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall’s callout for the undisputed title fight but multiple ‘X’ updates from the UFC heavyweight king indicate that he won’t have any issues taking on ‘Poatan’ inside the octagon.

UFC Champion Predicts Dana White and Co. Won't Miss Chance for Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira Fight Before 'Bones' Retirement
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Credits: Imago

Pereira’s lethal striking might make several fans believe he can be a real threat for Jones. But Stephen A. Smith had a completely different opinion about how the Jones vs. Pereira fight would play out i.e., Pereira tapping out in 2 rounds without Jones even attempting a punch.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is the greatest ever in my opinion. He would take Pereira out inside two rounds. And you know what, he won’t [even] throw a punch”

Jones’ former archrival, Daniel Cormier was also present in the episode and he definitely thought Smith was joking as he was seen laughing throughout. But a look at Bones’s previous fights indicates that Smith may not be too wrong in his assessment.

Jon Jones’ UFC 285 performance proves that Stephen A. Smith may be right

Smith’s won’t throw a punch” opinion might appear very corny to fans but his prediction about Jones having enough to defeat Pereira within the “second round” sounds far more legitimate.

The Rochester native has been in the UFC since 2008 and fought the who’s who in the promotion. Often considered one of the smartest fighters in the company, Jones has defeated the who’s who of the sport.

But it was ‘Bones’ UFC 285 fight against the former interim heavyweight champ, Ciryl Gane, where he destroyed the best guy in the division and didn’t even break a sweat.

Despite several fans predicting Gane to be a tough challenge, Jones made easy work of the French fighter, finishing him via a guillotine choke in the very first round of the encounter.

Pereira also depends on his striking primarily to win fights, much like Gane. Hence, it’s quite apparent that ‘Bones’ can subject him to some real trouble inside the octagon with his grappling skills. B

ut the UFC heavyweight king also needs to be extremely cautious about the Brazilian’s thunderous left hook that has shut the light off several touted UFC fighters. So, despite Smith’s opinion being legitimate enough, a fight between ‘Bones’ and ‘Poatan’ will be one of the ages.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these