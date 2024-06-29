Stephen A. Smith Predicts Jon Jones Will Beat Alex Pereira in 2 Rounds— ‘Won’t Throw a Punch’

UFC fans love the idea of Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira at heavyweight since Poatan revealed his ambitions of becoming the company’s first three division champion. But American TV personality, Stephen A. Smith views this encounter as easy money for Jones.

The 56-year-old appeared on the latest episode of ESPN MMA’s ‘First Take’ podcast where he iterated that ‘Bones’ wouldn’t even need his striking to win this highly touted fight.

Jones may have been accused of ducking the interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall’s callout for the undisputed title fight but multiple ‘X’ updates from the UFC heavyweight king indicate that he won’t have any issues taking on ‘Poatan’ inside the octagon.

Pereira’s lethal striking might make several fans believe he can be a real threat for Jones. But Stephen A. Smith had a completely different opinion about how the Jones vs. Pereira fight would play out i.e., Pereira tapping out in 2 rounds without Jones even attempting a punch.

“Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is the greatest ever in my opinion. He would take Pereira out inside two rounds. And you know what, he won’t [even] throw a punch”

Jones’ former archrival, Daniel Cormier was also present in the episode and he definitely thought Smith was joking as he was seen laughing throughout. But a look at Bones’s previous fights indicates that Smith may not be too wrong in his assessment.

Jon Jones’ UFC 285 performance proves that Stephen A. Smith may be right

Smith’s “won’t throw a punch” opinion might appear very corny to fans but his prediction about Jones having enough to defeat Pereira within the “second round” sounds far more legitimate.

The Rochester native has been in the UFC since 2008 and fought the who’s who in the promotion. Often considered one of the smartest fighters in the company, Jones has defeated the who’s who of the sport.

But it was ‘Bones’ UFC 285 fight against the former interim heavyweight champ, Ciryl Gane, where he destroyed the best guy in the division and didn’t even break a sweat.

Despite several fans predicting Gane to be a tough challenge, Jones made easy work of the French fighter, finishing him via a guillotine choke in the very first round of the encounter.

Pereira also depends on his striking primarily to win fights, much like Gane. Hence, it’s quite apparent that ‘Bones’ can subject him to some real trouble inside the octagon with his grappling skills. B

ut the UFC heavyweight king also needs to be extremely cautious about the Brazilian’s thunderous left hook that has shut the light off several touted UFC fighters. So, despite Smith’s opinion being legitimate enough, a fight between ‘Bones’ and ‘Poatan’ will be one of the ages.