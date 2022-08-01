UFC

“Sterling doesn’t owe you a damn thing” – Sean O’Malley’s demand for 50 percent of the pay-per-view points is dismissed by John McCarthy

Sean O'Malley John McCarthy Aljamain Sterling
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"FIA needs to do something about porpoising"- $500 million worth Mercedes boss wary about Lewis Hamilton and other F1 drivers suffering from brain damage
Next Article
Kickboxer Andrew Tate's controversial statement confounds a rising UFC star that kept him amused 