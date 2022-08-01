“Sterling doesn’t owe you a damn thing” – Sean O’Malley’s demand for 50 percent of the pay-per-view points is dismissed by John McCarthy

Aljamain Sterling, the bantamweight champion, has refused to give Sean O’Malley half of the pay-per-view points at UFC 280, according to John McCarthy.

McCarthy recently appeared on the Weighing In podcast, criticising “Sugar’s” ridiculous demands while praising his star power. According to the former UFC official:

“I don’t think he owes you 50%. Does Aljamain owe him anything? No. Sean O’Malley, eyeballs are part of what he brings. But, Sterling doesn’t owe you a damn thing.” [sic]

McCarthy made his remarks when O’Malley demanded on his YouTube channel that he receive half the pay-per-view points for his fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280. He stated:

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f*****. He owes me like 50 percent of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom [gestures straight up]. My fight is the most hyped fight on that card. I’m not taking anything away from Charles vs. Islam, that’s going to be a sick fight, but me vs. Petr? It’s just such an interesting fight.”

O’Malley is preparing for his fight against “No Mercy” on October 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Aljamain Sterling, the bantamweight champion, will also defend his title against T.J. Dillashaw on the night in a highly anticipated contest.

Watch the video below to see John McCarthy’s entire analysis:

The fight between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, in Dana White’s opinion, “made all the sense in the world.”

The battle between the two bantamweights was confirmed because it “made all the sense in the world,” according to recent comments from Dana White. According to the UFC president, both competitors were raring to square off at UFC 280, with O’Malley prepared to advance significantly in class for his upcoming match.

The No. 13-ranked fighter in the division, known as “Sugar,” will aim for the most significant MMA career victory. Yan, a former champion, just suffered a defeat against Sterling, the current champion. But a win over O’Malley would undoubtedly put him back in the running for the crown.

Yan was the -500 favourite over Sean O’Malley at the start of their UFC 280 matchup. Given the enormous stakes involved, this battle has the potential to be among the most thrilling in recent memory in the bantamweight category.

Also Read:Aljamain Sterling ‘owes me like 50% of his pay-per-view money for UFC 280,’ according to Sean O’Malley.