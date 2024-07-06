Stipe Miocic Expresses Uncertainty Over Potential Jon Jones Matchup Date

Jon Jones fans, AKA Dana White is going to run out excuses to make for the UFC heavyweight champion. ‘Bones’ recently revealed that he will be fighting in November at Madison Square Garden against Stipe Miocic. But the former champion is still unsure about the date due to its having been changed a million times already.

This fight has been in the making for a long time now and the UFC has had to postpone it a number of times for different reasons.

Jones made it very clear that he only wants one fighter for his next fight and that is Miocic. He wants to take down the man he calls the ‘Heavyweight GOAT’ in the octagon.

He believes doing so will further cement his legacy. However, in a recent interview on YouTube with Shak MMA, the GOAT looked dejected as he discussed the date for the fight.

“Yeah I think so, I think that’s what they were talking about too, New York again. But like I said, they’re targeting but not 100%….we’ll see what happens.”

Having not fought in three and a half years, the former champ understands that the more the fight gets delayed the worse it is for him. It means more inactivity for both fighters, but with him being in his 40s, the fireman will inevitably get the pointy end of that stick.

However, despite all the negativity, he could care less about the accusations of the two heavyweights holding up the division.

Miocic wants fans to stop crying

Fans would rather see the interim champion Tom Aspinall get the title shot, as he should as the company’s interim heavyweight champion. But Jones doesn’t want to fight him. In fact, he even talked about fighting Alex Pereira even before mentioning the Brit.

However, in the same interview with Shak MMA, Jones’ November opponent claimed these accusations meant nothing to him. None at all!

“The UFC can pick who they want to pick…I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care, do what you want and stop crying.”

Stipe Miocic doesn’t believe he’s holding up the heavyweight division by waiting for the Jon Jones fight: “I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care, do what you want and stop crying.” @Shak_Fu #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/NxK2rtH3s3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 5, 2024

To be be fair, this next fight could be a retirement match for both the fighters.

There’s literally nothing more either of them could do in the sport. Hopefully, it’s a masterclass, and given that it’s taken years to happen, it better be.