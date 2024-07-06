Stipe Miocic’s Anxiety Deepens Over Francis Ngannou’s Handling of His Son’s Passing

41-year-old UFC veteran and former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic is also a father to two beautiful kids and can empathize with the specific agony of loss of a child.

The fireman who is slated to return to the octagon this year was asked about his old rival, Francis Ngannou’s son’s untimely passing to which he relayed his condolences.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of Shak MMA at UFC International Fight Week at UFC 303, the former champ was quick to redirect the question, expressing his anxiety about the situation.

“That’s terrible, I wish nothing but the best you know, I don’t want to talk about him its really just because I have two kids of my own and it just really gives anxiety thinking about it. I feel terrible for him. I don’t know what he’s going through…I’m with him, prayers are with him.”

Back in April, Ngannou had shared the news on his social media with a heavy heart, posting a black and white photo with his son.

Though the reason is unknown, the heartbroken fighter was left broken after life took away his 15-month-old boy, Kobe.

Feeling for his rival, Miocic extended his heartfelt condolences. Understandably, he didn’t want to go into the details of it simply because it makes him anxious as a father himself.

But somber as this answer was, Miocic soon reverted to his fighter self and issued a warning to the heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Jon Jones is “beatable”- Miocic

For the first time since his ascension to the throne, UFC HW champion, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is readying to defend his belt against the Stipe Miocic.

While the UFC did not confirm the news, Jones did so in an Instagram post, relaying to a fan that he will return to the octagon to face his long sought-after foe, Miocic in 18 weeks, a date that falls on November 9.

The champ also confirmed the venue for the iconic Madison Square Garden where they were set to meet previously before the ‘Bones’ tore his pec.

But the general consensus amongst fans has been that Jones had only picked Miocic because it would be an easy win for him.

However, the veteran has torn down those presumptions and said that he doesn’t like being told he was going to lose. The fireman likes shutting people up and he knows everyone is beatable.

“Everyone thinks he’s going to beat my a**. I don’t like being told that. I like shutting people up. He’s beatable. I know he is. Anyone is beatable, and I will be the first to do this.”

Truth is, it doesn’t matter than Stipe is 41 or that he hasn’t fought in 3 years. None of it matters. On the day, even drunk fools have a puncher’s chance and Stipe Miocic- The Fireman is considered the heavyweight GOAT. He has finished champions before and he won’t hesitate for ending ‘Bones’ story once and for all.