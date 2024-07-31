“Stop the Excuses”: Leon Edwards’ Coach Ridiculed for Claiming ‘Rocky’ Was Injured Before UFC 304

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Leon Edwards waits to fight Kamaru Usman (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fans do not take kindly to excuses as they recently roasted Leonm Edwards’ coach for claiming that the fighter was injured even before facing Belal Muhammad. ‘Rocky’ seemed like a ghost of his former self when fighting Muhammad, and his coach, Dave Lowell, later insisted that the Brit could not wrestle properly since he was already living with back problems.

Naturally, this comment did not sit well with fans, most of whom believed this was the first of many excuses to emerge from Edwards’ camp.

“this is the first of many excuses to come”

this is the first of many excuses to come — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) July 30, 2024

One fan pointed out how fighters often use the excuse of being injured when they lose.

“They’re always injured when they lose.”

They’re always injured when they lose. — Montecinas (@Montecinas) July 30, 2024

Another claimed he does not want to hear excuses from the former champion, and would rather see him fighting to get his belt back.

“He LOST, don’t nobody want to hear these EXCUSES!!!!! Bounce back and stop crying”

He LOST, don’t nobody want to hear these EXCUSES!!!!! Bounce back and stop crying — Jorell Hill (@HellRell1990) July 30, 2024

A third fan could not understand why fighters find it hard to accept a loss without coming up with some reason or excuse for it,

“Why can’t people just accept a loss nowadays”

Why can’t people just accept a loss nowadays https://t.co/PHPyKrO6cE — ollie (@olliejsk) July 30, 2024

This fan called out Edwards and his team for coming up with different excuses instead of taking the L,

“STOP THE EXCUSES!! 1st Leon said the 6am fight was the factor now his coach saying he had a back injury.”

STOP THE EXCUSES!! 1st Leon said the 6am fight was the factor now his coach saying he had a back injury. Take the L and move on why come up w an excuse because you lost smh https://t.co/mijNQdRiVs — dom (@thaboydom415) July 30, 2024

Yet another fan called for the trend of fighters claiming they’re injured after a loss to stop,

“Fighters and their camps need to stop this excuse after a loss thing that’s going around”

Fighters and their camps need to stop this excuse after a loss thing that’s going around https://t.co/InJrQqirqQ — mayo (@oshunloye_) July 30, 2024

Speaking of Edwards fighting back, it seems like the former champion might not get a rematch anytime soon as Muhammad is not up for it.

Muhammad shuts down the possibility of an immediate rematch for Edwards

Although it took years for Muhammad to get a shot at the title, his patience was finally rewarded when he wrestled the welterweight belt out of Edwards’ hands. Still, the Brit believed he had done enough on the night to warrant an immediate rematch.

Unfortunately, the champion is not on the same page, and he even spoke about the possibility of an immediate rematch during the post-fight press conference, saying,

“Yeah I’ll give him a rematch in 3 years. Let him work his way back up. I think it was a dominant fight. It was really no need for a rematch.”

Belal Muhammad doesn’t think Leon Edwards deserves an instant rematch: “Yea I’ll give him a rematch in 3 years. Let him work his way back up.”#UFC #MMA #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/aLE0NCepo8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

What the champ said is true, the fight was not a close contest, to where it would warrant a rematch. In fact, ‘Bully’, staying true to his moniker, literally bullied ‘Rocky’ for five rounds.

Now Muhammad wants to defend his title against other threats in the division, and Edwards will have to work his way up to a title shot if he wants it.