“Sugar Water”: Sean Strickland Disses Prime Energy After Adesanya and Volkanovski Collab for UFC 305 Giveaway

In a few short years, Logan Paul’s Prime has gained a lot of traction sponsoring some of the biggest teams and athletes in the world. Notably, Prime is the official hydration partner of the UFC and also sponsors some of its athletes. However, ahead of the upcoming card this weekend, Alexander Volkanovksi and Israel Adesanya’s promotion of Prime was met with criticism from former champion, Sean Strickland.

Izzy and Volk posted a video on Instagram promoting the drink while announcing a give away. In partnership with the Prime, the two fighters were giving away four tickets to the upcoming fight in Perth, Australia.

Needless to say, the offer was well received by fans who flooded the comments section with their comments in order to try and win tickets. However, one comment from former champion Sean Strickland dissed the beverage. The former champion commented saying,

“Sugar Water lol!!!!”

Strickland is not the only prominent fighter that has bashed KSI and Logan Paul for their drink.

In the past, boxing star Ryan Garcia has been very vocal about his suspicions of the drink. His primary concern is that the drink says it has no calories but tastes sweet. This, according to the world champion boxer is not something that makes sense.

Therefore, he has been on the offensive talking trash about the beverage every chance he gets. In return, Logan Paul had filed a lawsuit against Garcia for defamation.

Despite all the bad press from Garcia, Strickland and others, Prime continues to grow at an alarming rate as revealed by Logan Paul himself.

Logan Paul reveals staggering numbers behind his beverage, Prime

The Prime hydration hype train has seen both KSI and Logan Paul’s fortune increase drastically. The former foes turned business partners launched the drink on the 4th of January, 2022.

In an interview, Paul stated that in the very first year itself, the company did $250 million in revenue.

In the second year, the company sponsored a number of athletes and teams such as the Dodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and more. This resulted in revenues crossing the $1 billion mark in only their second year of business.

They are also now a sponsor in the WWE with the Prime logo being drawn out in the middle of the otherwise blank WWE ring, much to the annoyance of fans all over the world.

However, given Paul’s status as an active wrestler and a former champion at the company, it seems unlikely that the logo is going to go away anytime soon. Besides, with WWE’s new Netflix deal approaching fruition in the coming months, the products’ sales number are only expected to rise exponentially.