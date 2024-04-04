KSI Debunks Ryan Garcia’s Accusations of Prime Drink Being Satanic, Highlights Mother’s ‘Humongous’ Christian Faith

KSI has finally responded to Ryan Garcia. The American boxer recently went on a tangent on social media. ‘KingRy’ started talking about conspiracy theories, the Bohemian Grove, Satan, and other such things on his X profile. Although he says his tweets are not distracting him, concerns about his mental well-being loom large. He even called KSI and Logan Paul’s drink ‘Satanic’ and made some absurd claims about the brand.

KSI and Logan Paul stayed silent on the situation, which is not something they usually do. Being content creator’s they always clap back at trash talkers.

‘The Nightmare’ did just that when he appeared on the What’s Good Podcast on YouTube. He spoke about Garcia’s ‘Satanic’ claims:

“First of all, my mum would not let me go onto the ‘dark side’. Because she’s a humongous Christian. So the idea of me being satanic is out the f*cking window.”

KSI went on to say that his mother is a staunch Christian and would not let him turn to ‘the dark side’. So that debunks the claims made by Ryan Garcia.

The boxer called anyone who worked for Prime or drank Prime ‘Satanic’. Because he believes they’re doing the work of the devil.

‘The Nightmare’ recently even called for Garcia’s fight against Devin Haney to be called off because he was concerned about ‘KinRy’s’ mental health.

KSI asks for Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney to be called off due to mental health concerns

Ryan Garcia will take on Devin Haney on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Haney will have his WBC Super Lightweight title on the line against Garcia.

However, since his rants on X, fans and fighters alike have asked for Garcia to concentrate on his mental health. KSI even tweeted out saying:

“Cancel the Ryan Garcia fight and actually get him some help. It’s sad watching him have a mental breakdown publicly like this.”

KSI claims Ryan Garcia is having a public mental breakdown on his social media. ‘KingRy’s’ tweets have caught the attention of a lot of people.

However, Garcia claims he is focused on the fight and all these distractions do not worry him. He only uses social media when he is not training. It will be interesting to see if all the social media talk affects his fight game on April 20.