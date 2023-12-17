“Talk Sh*t About LeBron (James)”: Adin Ross Loses $700K on Colby Covington, Blasts UFC Star After ‘Horrible’ Performance at UFC 296

Sports betting may have lit up the fortune of many. But it has also destroyed several people with huge losses. Well, the noted American online streamer, Adin Ross, recently ended up on the wrong side of his bet on the UFC 296 main eventer, Colby Covington. Ross may have sat in front of his screen hoping to pocket a handsome amount of money from his bet on Covington. But as the UFC 296 main event progressed, his hope turned into annoyance. Even his abuses towards ‘Chaos’ couldn’t stop him from losing an insane $700k.

The renowned combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ put up a compilation of Ross’s frustration while witnessing Covington’s allegedly miserable UFC 296 performance. Apart from a few abuses, Ross also picked on the fact that even he could fight Covington after a few sparring sessions. The 23-year-old also had a piece of advice for the former UFC interim welterweight champ. He said:

“Yo Colby. I swear to God, bro. Retire”

Ross also bashed Covington for his habit of trash-talking and failing to back it up when things get real. Although Covington has derided several noteworthy personalities to date, Ross bashed him for his recent mockery of the famous NBA legend, LeBron James. A few days back, Covington appeared on an episode of ‘Full Send Podcast‘ where he took a few severe digs, even calling him a “commu*ist”.

Covington has always portrayed himself as a real American who takes pride in the country’s achievements. But he has failed to grab the UFC welterweight gold and make his country proud three times now. Covington’s UFC 296 title fight defeat may put an end to his UFC welterweight championship desires. But there’s another noted celebrity who also lost a huge amount of money even after betting it on the UFC 296 main event victor, Leon Edwards.

Drake will also bear a severe loss despite not betting on Colby Covington

The noted Canadian-American musician, Drake, has a habit of betting huge amounts of money on UFC fighters. Recent reports revealed that the 37-year-old placed a massive $250k bet on the situation of Leon Edwards winning the UFC 296 main event fight via KO. Drake also stood a chance to bag a whopping $1.2M if his prediction turned into reality.

But, much like Ross, he also ended up on the wrong side of his bet. Edwards did manage to get the better of Covington, but it was the judge’s scorecards that awarded him the victory instead of a KO. As of now, the Canadian hasn’t given out his opinion regarding the fight. But, it won’t be wrong to predict that he might have some hard feelings toward Edwards after his lost bet.