Drake Aims for $1,200,000 With Bet for UFC 296, Backed by Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Max Holloway & Others

The noted musician, Drake, is known for betting insane amounts of money on UFC fighters. However, the Canadian decided not to repeat his UFC 278 mistake this time, where he lost around $230k after putting it on the fallen champ, Kamaru Usman. Several recent reports say that Drake will have a chance to make a whopping $1.2M due to the $250k he has put on Leon Edwards for the coveted UFC 296 main event. Amidst all of this, an Instagram post about the betting odds of the coveted Edwards vs. Covington showdown garnered the attention of several UFC stars as well.

The post being talked about came from an account named ‘champagnepapi’ which appears to be an associate of the famous sports betting website, ‘Stake.com’. The snap in his Instagram post revealed the betting odds for the situation of Edwards winning the fight via a KO. Well, it’s pertinent to note that Drake has put his money into the materialization of the same situation. But, several fans may be shocked after witnessing that ‘Stake.com’ had given 4.8 odds of Edwards winning via a KO.

However, the caption to ‘champagnepapi’s’ post also revealed how he wanted Edwards to KO his UFC 296 rival. Fans have already witnessed ‘Rocky’ finishing his UFC 278 rival in the same fashion. The caption read:

“Head shot pls and thank you @leonedwardsmma”

But not many could have thought that this post would have ‘Rocky’ Edwards commenting on it himself. A few other noted UFC stars also took to the comments section to express their opinion about the situation presented in snap. Well, the confidence that

Edwards’s comment read, “Let’s get it “

The noted former UFC middleweight king, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya also commented with a ‘bullseye’ emoji.

The former UFC featherweight king, Max Holloway, also shared ‘champagnepapi’s’ opinion. His comment read, “Headshot”

Several fans thought like the three UFC stars and Drake. One of their comments read, “Headshot dead Colby can’t be talking bout man’s family like that with no consequences”.

Another one wrote, “Yessir! That’s the one”.

One more fan shared the UFC stars’ and Drake opinion commenting, “@leonedwardsmma by TKO! “

But there’s no guarantee of anything in an unpredictable sport like MMA. The large chunk of fans and UFC fighters backing Edwards may give Drake a lot of confidence about winning $1.2M. But it won’t be wrong to say that Covington has enough to cause an upset.

How can Colby Covington manage to get the better of Leon Edwards?

Most fans may know that Edwards stepped into MMA from a kickboxing background. He has showcased multiple times that there’s hardly any match in UFC’s welterweight division for his superior striking skills. Although Covington does possess commendable striking skills himself, he might find himself in severe trouble if he chooses to stand and strike with Edwards.

But ‘Rocky’s’ previous fights against Kamaru Usman, have showcased that he has a lot of holes in his ground game. On the other hand, Covington stepped into MMA from a wrestling background, much like Usman. Hence, ‘Chaos’ may have his best chance to win the fight if he tries to take it to the ground on every single opportunity.