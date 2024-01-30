Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Meme: Dana White and Co. Use High Profile Couple to Promote UFC and Power Slap Event, Fans React

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are perhaps the most high-profile couple in the United States at the moment. The 12-time Grammy winner started dating the 2-time Super Bowl winning tight end earlier this year. Since then, Swift has been often spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs games. Most recently, she was in attendance at the AFC Championship game. Dana White and the UFC used a moment from the game to promote their upcoming fight, which has not been well received by fans on X.

Earlier today, the UFC Twitter page posted an image of Taylor Swift whispering into Travis Kelce’s ear. This image was taken after the Chiefs’ triumphant win over the Ravens to punch their Super Bowl ticket. The image was shared with a caption,

“Psst, we’re back this weekend with #UFCVegas85.”

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with fans who lambasted the UFC and Dana White for getting Taylor Swift involved. Here are some of the best reactions to the image posted.

One fan said, “Never post Taylor Swift again.”

Another fan said, “The UFC intern needs to be fired immediately.”

“You didn’t have to post this”– complained another fan

“Fired immediately you clown”– commented a fan

Another fan commented, “Who’s the new social media guy for the UFC account?”

Dana White also used the same image to promote the upcoming event for PowerSlap on his Instagram stories as well. He wrote,

“Now that we are going to Vegas, can we go to Power Slap on Feb 9 at @durangoresort?“

After the first PPV of the year two weeks back, the UFC returns to action this weekend. The fight card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. Fans will not have to worry about another break anytime soon. The promotion has an event scheduled every weekend in the month of February.

A closer look at an action packed weekend featuring the UFC, PowerSlap and NFL

Next weekend will be a sports overload for fans especially in Las Vegas. The city will host a number of major sporting events. To start it off, PowerSlap 6 takes place on February 9th. This will be followed by a UFC fight card at the Apex headlined by Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer. To top it all off, Saturday night will see the biggest sporting event in the United States.

The Allegiant Stadium will host the Super Bowl for the first time since being inaugurated. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. It is set to be a fiercely contested game between two of the most impressive teams in the NFL this season.