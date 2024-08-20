Team Sean O’Malley Labels Gabi Garcia ‘Good Sport’ for Entertaining Inter-Gender Fight Despite Face Off Drama

Sean O Malley bei der Netflix-Show The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady im Kia Forum. Inglewood, 05.05.2024 *** Sean O Malley at the Netflix show The Greatest Roast of All Time Tom Brady at Kia Forum Inglewood, 05 05 2024 Foto:xD.xStarbuckx/xFuturexImagex roast_4567

38-year-old Australian BJJ specialist, Craig Jones finally settled the scores, ending his years-long feud with Gabi Garcia by submitting the Brazilian in a grappling bout. Despite the widespread criticism around an intergender bout, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is all for the event, essentially deeming that the bout was a massive turnaround for the sport.

Detailing their thoughts on the YouTube channel, O’Malley & Tim Welch lauded the fighters and the matchmakers for their efforts, in getting as many viewers into the sport.

“What a good sport Gabi (Garcia) though…For a grappling match to have that many (eyes), it for sure changes the sport.”

While the pre-fight antics of Jones kissing Garcia forcefully started another serious conversation around consent and safety, the bout went on and was widely watched by fans around the world.

In fact, Welch was blown over by the number of viewers who tuned in for the bout.

Considering that it was strictly a grappling match with the action mostly on the ground, fans flocked in huge numbers accounting for nearly 16,000 in the Thomas and Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Australian grappler simply dominated the 6’2″ Brazilian from the get-go even though she tried to rally a little before finally tapping out in the second round of the bout.

Gabi couldn’t handle the Jones the way she envisioned despite the size advantage and the Aussie grappler simply pummeled her to a win.

Garcia on the other hand, paid her respects to the fans for their immense support, almost breaking down in tears.

An emotional Garcia lauds Jones

The Gabi Garcia-Craig Jones had been previously termed a circus, a gimmick intended to amuse fight fans.

But as soon as the fight was over, the fandom realized it simply wasn’t so! Following a thrilling contest between UFC’s sensational Mackenzie Dern and renowned black belt Ffion Davies, Jones appeared out of the crowd as if it was a walk in the park for him.

And it sort of was. He simply out-grappled the multiple title holder and in the second round put an end to it, submitting Garcia via a rear naked choke after transitioning from a heel hook.

Soon after the bout, Garcia gave her flowers to Jones for the spectacular event and thanked the fans while she was at it.

“I want to cry because I see all this [crowd]…Guys, thank you everybody for coming here. Thank you, Craig, for what he did for the sport, it’s amazing.”

She then went on to thank everybody present for the experience and talked about how she was going to take it beyond the grave.

The thing for me is you guys because when we die the medal and the plates don’t go with me, but I will be alive in all of you guys and I think, never fight for a medal, fight for what you love and what you believe.

Likewise, Craig also gave props to the Brazilian for sacrificing her Hall of Fame in the ADCC for the bout, with the sole objective of getting the sport to more viewers.