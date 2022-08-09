“That was a little bit of irony hearing Gilbert say it” – Conor McGregor will likely make a comeback at welterweight, according to Chael Sonnen, finds Durinho’s remarks about him humorous

At least in Chael Sonnen’s opinion, Gilbert Burns’ appraisal of Conor McGregor’s welterweight objectives is humorous.

Chael Sonnen talked about an interview he just had with Burns, in which the Brazilian claimed that McGregor was undersized for a fight at 170 pounds and would lose badly.

In expressing his views on the subject, Sonnen said:

“When Gilbert Burns was talking about Conor, he was not dismissive to Conor. He wasn’t putting him down. He was just talking about his size. Just said with his size, he needs be a 155 pounder. I will tell you: that’s the same thing people said about Gilbert Burns. “ Sonnen added: “That was a little bit of irony hearing Gilbert say it, because people said that about him. Gilbert was a ’55 pounder, and he did well. He went to ’70, where people said he’s got no chance, he went on his run.”

McGregor has established himself in the UFC as a featherweight and lightweight champion, but he has also competed at welterweight in the octagon. The two fights between “The Notorious” and Nate Diaz were divided. In his previous fight, McGregor fell victim to Diaz’s second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 196. At UFC 202, the Irish fighter triumphed by majority decision in the second fight.

At UFC 246, McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone, who weighed 170 pounds in under a minute.

Gilbert Burns’ welterweight career

Burns has been promoting a bout with Jorge Masvidal as a potential opponent moving forward on his social media. Burns recently engaged in a Fight of the Year contest with Khamzat Chimaev. But in April, Burns was defeated by a unanimous decision in the UFC 273 contest.

In preparation for his fight against Alexey Kunchenko in August 2019, “Durinho” switched weight classes in the UFC. At UFC on ESPN +14, he defeated Kunchenko by unanimous decision. Burns entered the UFC at 170 pounds, but he spent about five years fighting as a lightweight before making a comeback.

Additionally, Burns has notable victories at welterweight over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, and Demian Maia.

