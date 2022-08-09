UFC

“That was a little bit of irony hearing Gilbert say it” – Conor McGregor will likely make a comeback at welterweight, according to Chael Sonnen, finds Durinho’s remarks about him humorous

Conor McGregor Gilbert Burns
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
7'1" Shaquille O'Neal wouldn't play one-on-one with his 6'4", 15-year-old daughter because of this one reason
Next Article
Daniel Ricciardo asks for $21 Million pay-out from McLaren