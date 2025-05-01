‘That’s Poison’: Joe Rogan Blasts Social Media Addicts Missing the ‘Best Time to Be Alive in America’

For some, social media is a fun way to stay in touch with friends, catch up on news, or scroll through memes. But for others, it turns into a full-blown addiction, something they check obsessively, tying their self-worth to likes, comments, and curated feeds. This second group of people is the one worrying UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

In his eyes, people who let social media run their lives are not just wasting time, they are also missing out on the important things. “Let’s go outside. Look at the birds. It’s beautiful… What a lovely day“, he recommends.

Rogan emphasized how easy it is to lose perspective in the digital age, where everything feels urgent and personal, even when it’s not. “That’s poison… I literally check it when I am taking a sh*t and that is it”, he noted while complaining about social media addicts to actor Jeremy Renner.

“You are alive in America in 2025. It’s like a magical time to be alive. And you are concentrating in sh*t that literally had no effect on your life and you are making it your primary focus. That is the definition of madness”, the JRE host said.

He further delved deeper on the topic, saying, I look to see if there is anything crazy going on in the world just so I know what is happening. But I don’t ever get involved, I don’t ever argue with people or post things.”

Rogan’s issue with social media is not one of today. Despite being one of the leading social media personalities on the planet himself, the JRE host has often spoken about it as poison that people needed to filter through.

Rogan’s main issues with social media

On one hand, he acknowledges its role in connecting people and providing a platform for diverse voices.

However, he has expressed concern over social media being used as a tool to spread misinformation on health issues, stating that such practices are “disheartening” and compromise the integrity of information about key health topics.

And as far as dealing with critics is concerned, Rogan maintains that the comments on your Twitter feed simply do not matter.

“You are allowing negativity into your life that you don’t need. You have got schmos contacting you on Twitter or Instagram or whatever, and saying a bunch of nonsense and that can f*ck with your head“, Rogan explained.

“These are not people who would say that if they were in front of you“, he tells MMA fighter Corey Anderson while noting that it was a gross way to communicate.

Comparing it to passing by a “shi**y fast food restaurant and being drawn in to eat“, Rogan suggests that it offers immediate gratification but lacks substantive value.