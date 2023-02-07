Are the Charges on Andrew Tate Dropped- Is the Release Date of ‘Top G’ Revealed?

The Andrew Tate saga continues! The Top G has consistently made headlines for all the wrong reasons since he was arrested on 29th December 2022.

Romanian police authorities took into custody Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate in late December for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring, ra*e of women, and money laundering, amongst other charges.

Both Andrew and his brother, Tristan, have maintained their innocence, citing that they are the victims of a substantial political agenda in an effort to silence them.

However, as we are currently underway in February, questions are raised regarding the authenticity of the charges filed against them. This has left many of his staunch supporters curious about his current prison status.

Are the charges filed against Andrew Tate dropped?

Since his arrest, Tate has been adamant regarding his stance that he is an upstanding and honorable citizen. The 36-year-old filed a first appeal against his wrongful detention to defend his honor. It was declined.

Following this, Tate was reprimanded for the entire duration of January and confined to his cell. He then hired high-profile lawyer Tina Glandian as his representative and spokesperson. Glandian has represented A-list celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson, and Chris Brown.

With Glandian by his side, Tate filed a second appeal against his detention. This was also rejected by the Romanian courts, who have now obtained permission to retain the brothers until the end of February.

The duration of their detention could be prolonged, however. Andrew and Tristan could face an additional four months in prison, meaning they would not be discharged until June at the earliest.

Keep in mind all these potential charges are alleged. The Romanian authorities haven’t attained any tangible and genuine evidence against the Tate brothers for the alleged crimes they are convicted of.

Andrew Tate’s Twitter activity!

Despite his arrest, Tate has been active on his social media platforms. Most notably, Twitter. The Top G continues to communicate with his staunch following every day through his Tweets.

The British-American recently tweeted that he would never kill himself under any circumstances. This statement is perhaps a warning and message to his supporters not to believe any narratives spread about him.

I would never kill myself — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

Recently, Tate also stated that he intended to start a charity for men who have been falsely imprisoned through a sizeable donation of $100 Million.

I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

