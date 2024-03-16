Taylor Swift’s Partner Travis Kelce Mistaken for UFC Star Colby Covington on Hair Dye Product Alongside Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson and Travis Kelce is a pairing that UFC fans did not see coming. Both athletes have their own signature hair dyes with the company Rewind. Kelce sports the light brown hair dye, whereas Thompson sports the medium blonde hair dye. A photo of their products side by side created a stir on Reddit. However, users in the comments section kept confusing the Super Bowl winner with the UFC fighter Colby Covington.

Advertisement

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is considered a poster child for the UFC. The fighter has the perfect face and personality for it, as he does not get into any controversy.

Advertisement

Here’s what fans had to say when they saw the middleweight’s hair dye next to Travis Kelce’s hair dye on supermarket shelves:

“I’m surprised noone has mentioned Travis kelce right there.”

Take a look at the comment:



One user thought the images were AI-generated:

Advertisement

“why does it look like AI generated lol”

Take a look at the comment:



Another user complimented Travis Kelce’s eyebrows in the photo:

“Travis Kelces’ eyebrows knew they would need to be ready”

Take a look at the comment:



One user thought Kelce looked like Colby Covington if he became champion:

“Bro on the left is Colby if he became champion”

Take a look at the comment:



Another user was excited to see what he thought was Colby Covington alongside Stephen Thompson:

“Colby and WB, I like it!”

Take a look at the comment:



One user called Travis Kelce a Hispanic version of Colby Covington:

“Hispanic Colby Covington”

Take a look at the comment:



Another user revealed that Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley were also on the shelves:

“colby and woodley are on their too”

Take a look at the comment:



One user wondered if ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’ was in the image:

“Is that Taylor Swifts boyfriend to the left?”

Take a look at the comment:



Stephen Thompson last fought in December last year when he lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov. He is now on the lookout for his next fight. A new fighter added to the UFC roster gave his thoughts on taking on ‘Wonderboy’ since they both share a similar fighting style.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page gives his thoughts on a potential fight against Stephen Thompson

Michael ‘Venom’ Page made a blistering start to his UFC career with a win over Kevin Holland. The former Bellator fighter has put all the middleweights in the division on high alert.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he spoke about a potential fight against Stephen Thompson down the line:

“I’ve been hearing this from even before I got into the UFC…what will be a great fight for me and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, will look like a terrible fight for everybody else.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 1:27:48):

Michael ‘Veonom’ Page believes that since the pair share such similar fighting styles, the fight will not be as exciting. It will be more like a game of chess.

Stephen Thompson will try to read him, and vice versa, so there will be moments where there’s not a lot of action and Page believes fans will not want that. However, it remains to be seen, who they both fight next since an official announcement has not been made.