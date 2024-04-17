“That’s the Hugest”: Max Holloway Prefers Conor McGregor Rematch Over Championship Bout Against Ilia Topuria

A fight against Conor McGregor, as he calls it, is a ‘Red Panty Night.’ His stardom and popularity bring a lot of attention to his fights and in turn, money. As he has said himself, he tends to make his opponents a lot of money. So is that why Max Holloway would prefer to fight McGregor, now that he is back in the game, over going for the championship title?

Holloway has several options in the sport now. He can reasonably ask for a fight against the featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. However, that is not what he is most interested in. In an interview with KHON2 News, he was asked who he would like to face next. In response, he took the name of the biggest star of the sport. He said,

“I mean, it will be hard not to say, with him actually fighting, it can be Conor too. Let’s run it back. That is the hugest fight I think.”

McGregor and Holloway have fought one another already, a long time ago. ‘The Notorious’ famously handed Holloway a lopsided defeat back in 2013. This rematch, as of now makes sense for reasons more than one. However, this is not the only fight on the horizon for the Hawaiin, There is another opponent that makes sense for him in the lightweight division itself, whom he has faced before.

Max Holloway on his ‘legacy fight’

A fight with McGregor is more of a spectacle. However, Holloway, also wants to establish his legacy and make it more robust than it already is. Subsequently, he is looking forward to becoming a featherweight champion again. That is why, the most realistic fight for him is the one against Topuria for the featherweight title. In the same interview, he said,

“He [Ilia Topuria] beat the man that I couldn’t help to figure it out. We’ll have to see. Me and him had a little – we’re having a little bible verse beef on top of Twitter right now so life is good. It’s looking like it’s going to be him next, but first things first – you know, Justin Gaethje kicks like a horse, man.”

Safe to say, there are plenty of options for Holloway. And it is up to what the UFC would offer him in the times to come. But one thing is for sure his next fight is going to be a spectacle to witness. \