“That’s what Kobe Bryant always said” – Marlon Vera Talks About How Kobe Bryant Motivated Him to Workout Every Day

Marlon Vera, a UFC bantamweight, opens up on how he is inspired by late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant.

‘Chito’ is currently one of the toughest and most hardworking competitors in the UFC. His rise to the top ten in the division is proof of that. He joined the UFC in 2014, and despite an up-and-down start to his career with the organization, he began to find success. He is on a two-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory against UFC veteran Frankie Edgar.

Vera does not take any days off from her training. He was recently on the Joe Rogan Experience, where the two guys talked about various topics. They discussed the importance of regular exercise and leading a healthy lifestyle. Vera, in particular, was concerned with getting to bed on time and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Vera stated something about the training while we were talking about it.

“I train on Christmas day, New Year’s eve, I don’t really, not a holiday person. That’s what my wife hate about me. She’s like, Christmas is coming, I’m like, good lord. I’m the f**king grinch in that way. But training-wise, every day. Because there’s always something that you can do. Oh, your arm hurts, do squats, your legs hurt, punch. You can always do something.” “That’s what Kobe Bryant always said. By the time you and your opponent are about to compete, I have five years ahead. Because he’s waking up earlier and having more time. I do that, sometimes I wake four in the morning, go for my run. Then I just have to work on my skill, my cardio is done.”

What does Marlon Vera’s recovery rate look like?

It takes a toll on one’s body to be an MMA fighter and train day in and day out. Especially throughout the training camp for the bout. They put their bodies through a great deal and must recover. Vera talked about his recuperation process and what he does while sitting with Joe Rogan.

“Yes, I definitely do the massages. I go to the P.T, if something hurts. I do a lot of hyperbolic time chamber, a lot. Weekly. Once a week, for 90 minutes… I never talk to the guys, like, I talk to them but Phase 1, Phase 2. It’s just huge metal one, I know for a fact it is a good one, said Vera. “I do it once a week, and then I do massages. Ice bath guarantee. I have a sauna at home that I torture myself every day. It’s game-changer. If you’re gonna spend your money, spend it right.”

Vera, it’s fair to say, takes good care of his body and is in excellent physical shape. Who do you want to see Vera take on next?

Also Read:“I dare him to try something like that” – Israel Adesanya takes a page out of Michael Jordan’s diary to troll UFC London fighter ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett