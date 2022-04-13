“I dare him to try something like that” – Israel Adesanya takes a page out of Michael Jordan’s diary to troll UFC London fighter ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett

Israel Adesanya takes a page out of Michael Jordan’s diary to troll newest UFC sensation London fighter ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett.

Israel Adesanya is one of the most well-known fighters on the UFC roster. Since his debut in 2017, the Nigerian-born fighter has grown in popularity. His distinct aura, enticing entrances, quirky dance skills, and anime-inspired hand motions have helped him establish a large following.

Not everyone, though, is a fan of his attitude and style. In a recent video, Izzy reacted to top UFC prospect Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett’s dance, calling it “crazy” and “dumb.” And Adesanya issued a challenge to one of his detractors.

David Adesanya, the host, played a clip of Pimblett discussing his thoughts on ‘The Last Stylebender.’

“I like Israel, I like his style I like his personality as well I just don’t like the mad stupid dances he does when he comes out. All that choreographed s**t,” said Pimblett.

That was taken personally by the UFC middleweight champion, who chose the Michael Jordan route. In the biggest battle of his career, he dared the British fighter to try the same. He also made a jab at his prospective opponent, Rodrigo Vargas, while doing so.

Adesanya said, “He should do that. I dare him to fucking do a whole entrance on the biggest fight of his life. Not talking this fight, this ain’t the biggest fight of his life yet. He’s fighting a motherf**ker that’s 1-2. He’s getting fed a bum. Yeah, I dare him to try something like that and then fight and do what I did.”

The 32-year-old fighter, however, afterwards lauded the youngster, saying,

“We’ll see, we’ll see. He’s good. And they [UFC] are gonna push him because he’s gonna sell… but… he can do very well.”

Jared Cannonier to be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent

‘The Last Stylebender’ is a combatant and an entertainer in equal measure. Adesanya (22-1) is currently undefeated in the middleweight class, with his only loss coming at UFC 259 when Jan Blachowicz successfully defended his championship against him.

Adesanya has fought many of the best middleweights globally, including Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker twice. Many have been wondering who his next championship challenger will be since his recent victory at UFC 271. Finally, they have a response.

He revealed who his next opponent would be when appearing on Ariel Helwani’s show. It’s Jared Cannonier, as many had predicted. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has yet to meet Adesanya. Thus it makes sense for UFC to match the two against each other.

“He [Jared Cannonier] is going to be next. No, he is next. I’ve set him up before. He fumbled that back. So now he, he’s on, so I feel like I’m a man of my word. He’s next,” revealed ‘The Last Stylebender’.

