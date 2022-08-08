“The beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire” – After Conor McGregor is cast in a film that Ronda Rousey was meant to star in, his camp issued a statement

His involvement in the adaptation of the legendary Hollywood action-thriller film Road House has been the subject of a statement from Conor McGregor’s organisation.

According to a Deadline report from earlier today, Jake Gyllenhaal will feature in the Road House remake. Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, and Daniela Melchior are also featured in the cast. Just as he did with the original, Joel Silver will produce the remake for Silver Pictures. Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry wrote the script, and Doug Liman will direct the film.

Gyllenhaal’s former UFC fighter character obtains a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, where he discovers that not everything is as it seems. Later this month, the Amazon Original movie is anticipated to begin production. After its debut, it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Instead of portraying himself, McGregor will play a unique character. His character hasn’t been described in any further detail yet. Additionally, the remake will have “The Notorious” in a key role, as verified by Ariel Helwani.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast https://t.co/PJSl9ukZ2j — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 2, 2022

Additionally, McGregor’s representative Karen J. Kessler remarked about the actor’s debut in a feature film in a statement she gave to Helwani. She particularly stressed that fighting is still his “primary focus.” The team representing McGregor released the following information:

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House’, a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: pic.twitter.com/sDyXrw8guG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2022

The relationship between Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and “Road House”

In 1989, the first Road House movie was presented. It was well-received and successful at the box office. Road House 2, a direct-to-DVD sequel, received negative reviews from critics and viewers in 2006.

It was revealed that MMA outstanding Ronda Rousey might star in a Road House remake in September 2015. However, the initiative was ultimately cancelled in 2016 after her devastating defeat to Holly Holm in November 2015.

One of the most shocking moments in UFC history! Holly Holm taking out Ronda Rousey remains iconic!#UFCVegas55 | Sat 10pm | BT Sport 1 HDpic.twitter.com/qhBdgMWsxl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 21, 2022

Conor McGregor has taken Ronda Rousey’s position in the Road House adaptation, but it has been announced that Jake Gyllenhaal will also act with him. Rousey’s final MMA match took place in December 2016. The WWE now employs “Rowdy” as a sports entertainer.

McGregor is currently getting better from a leg injury he sustained in July. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has suggested that he may compete in the welterweight class next. According to reports, McGregor plans to make his octagon comeback in February or March 2023 against an unnamed foe.

