“The valuation of UFC is billions of dollars and we’re still stuck on $50,000 bonus checks?” – Luke Rockhold criticizes UFC fighter pay and proposes $200,000 bonuses instead

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has slammed the UFC for continuing to pay fighters the same bonuses for two decades.

Rockhold is irritated that the company is now worth billions of dollars, but fighter bonus checks remain $50,000. The 37-year-old has urged the remaining fighters to wake up and help improve the situation.

Rockhold expressed his displeasure to MMA Fighting’s YouTube channel that the UFC hadn’t increased fighter pay despite being worth significantly more now than when he first signed with the organization:

“What the f**k are we doing here? F*****g $50,000 bonuses are still going on after two decades? Like what the f**k. The valuation of the company is going up billions of dollars and we’re still stuck on $50,000 bonus checks? What the f**k is this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Rockhold (@lukerockhold)

“How many billions have we gone up in valuations? And they’re just f*****g us on pay. People need to shut the f**k up about ‘Oh my god, a bonus $50,000!’ It needs to be $100,000 or let’s get $200,000… The company needs to rework a little bit.”

The UFC has been heavily criticized both inside and outside the organization. Many of the current UFC fighters have spoken out publicly about their problems.

One of the most vocal has been heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator has criticized the UFC’s deals with Venum and Crypto.com, claiming they will deprive fighters of revenue. Ngannou even claimed that the UFC’s latest collaboration with Crypto.com cost him at least $1 million.

Paulo Costa makes fun of Luke Rockhold ahead of their middleweight fight

Luke Rockhold will return to the octagon after three years when he fights Paulo Costa later this year. The Brazilian has been very vocal on social media in the lead up to their fight, frequently trolling his upcoming opponent.

While in his native Brazil, ‘Borrachinha’ is currently facing an alleged assault charge.

Costa went to a clinic to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine. On his way out, he allegedly elbowed a nurse. According to reports, ‘The Eraser’ attempted to flee, claiming he’d been vaccinated but didn’t have the vaccine.

The 31-year-old kept his innocence and even joked that the nurse had a better chin than Luke Rockhold.

when they said I elbowed a woman. look at the elbow “victim”. pic.twitter.com/uRnqtUKu8s — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 4, 2022

Paulo Costa first tweeted images of the alleged victim’s lips, then tweeted again.

Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 4, 2022

Fans will be interested to see which version of Luke Rockhold returns to the ring after a three-year absence. Both middleweights want to make a comeback and challenge for the title. A victory for either fighter would end their two-loss streak and upend the middleweight division.

Also Read: Paulo Costa demands public apology for being accused of assault and threatens legal action