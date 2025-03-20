‘The Way Dana White Pay His Fighters’: UFC Boss’ $20 Million Payday Comes Under Fire Amidst Uproar Over TKO Boxing Pay Structure

Amid the release of TKO Boxing’s payment structure for fighters, UFC boss, Dana White’s reported salary has left many fans and commenters baffled. Pugilism purists have long been disenchanted with Turki Alalshikh’s involvement with the sport and now, with the UFC bossman in the fold, their worst fears are coming true.

Expected to land on screens in 2026, TKO Boxing promises to herald in a new era of pugilism. And also in the wings are WWE leader, Nick Khan – and Saudi royal court adviser, Turki Alalshikh.

This newly minted promotion’s affinity for a centralized monopolistic structure and an aversion to welfare acts for athletes truly came to light after reports revealed the venture’s payment structure. And it makes for rather uneasy reading.

Notably, championship-defending fighters will only receive $750,000 under the TKO Boxing banner. This comes as a stark difference in the tens of millions on offer to other boxing stars under altering promoters.

Meanwhile, according to SoccerForever – the outlet has laid out the reported salary of UFC leader, White. And sat high amongst the list of six major sports figureheads, White appears to have scooped himself a sizeable nest egg.

Compared with FIFA President, Gianni Infantino — who is reportedly earning $4.67 million in salary, White is cashing $20 million per annum. This figure only pales in comparison to NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell — who nets an eye-watering $63.9 million.

Understandably, fans have blasted White’s reportedly salary on socials. Boasting a reported $500 million net worth, it’s worth noting White also earns 9% revenue for his stake in the 2016 sale of the UFC.

“The way Dana White pays his fighters I thought he would make way more than that.“, one fan said of the UFC bossman’s tight-fisted approach towards revenue sharing.



Another accused White of snaking away with fighters’ money, stating, “Dana and Roger stealing money from players.” White, has yet to respond to these remarks and it is unlikely that he will do so without being slightly hostile toward the critics.

While being asked about fighter pay, he has previously responded by claiming he wasn’t stopping anyone from picking another place to work or starting a new promotion.

And while that has seemingly worked in UFC with MMA being a largely unorganized sport with White’s promotion being the only bar in town, it is hard to see up-and-coming boxers join his circus for a dime on the dollar.