“They are telling you to your face” – Fans respond following Jorge Masvidal’s remarks on Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

After the “BMF” champion’s remarks regarding Joe Biden on Twitter, MMA fans responded to Jorge Masvidal.

A tweet that featured Bernie Sanders discussing Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act drew a response from “Gamebred.” The 37-year-old has gotten criticism from sure fans who have urged him to stick to MMA because he doesn’t like the US President:

“They are telling you to your face”

One admirer who commented on the post claimed Jorge Masvidal didn’t comprehend how laws and bills are passed in the US:

“You still don’t know how a bill becomes a law. Keep gobbling it up Jorge”

Another supporter accused Masvidal of lacking sufficient research and criticized him for making political statements:

“Cringe every time you express politics. You should do a lot more research before you speak.”

Masvidal’s KO loss to Kamaru Usman, according to a joke made by a fan, has led Masvidal to believe he can discuss politics:

“Dude got KO’d so hard he think he’s smart enough to talk politics.”

Colby Covington’s legal issues with “Gamebred” were also brought up:

“At least they aint sucker punching us as we get out of the restaurant”

See some of the additional fan responses below:

Conor McGregor is the next opponent Jorge Masvidal wants

To take on Conor McGregor, the organization’s biggest star, Jorge Masvidal has persisted in his efforts.

A fight with the returning Irishman would make sense in the eyes of “Gamebred” and might even fit each of their anticipated return dates. Masvidal is scheduled to appear in court this month to answer charges that Colby Covington assaulted him back in March.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to visit a prison cell, but it’s doubtful that he will be octagon-ready before the end of the year. Early in 2023, McGregor is anticipated to be back in action.

On MMA Fighting, “Gamebred” expressed his desire to take on the Irishman in a conversation with Mike Heck:

“The one [fight] that makes the most sense is little b***h, Conor right? I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f**king midget’s a** up! I don’t know if it’s going to happen. Gilbert makes sense but also Leon’s been calling me out left and right, saying he wants to defend the title against me.”

Here you can read Jorge Masvidal’s entire interview with MMA Fighting.