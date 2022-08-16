UFC

“They wanna make sure that you’re not gonna help another organization out” – Nate Diaz’s coach claims that the UFC wants him to lose so that his contract can expire

Nate Diaz
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"They are telling you to your face" - Fans respond following Jorge Masvidal's remarks on Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
Next Article
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad: Kolkata Knight Riders player list for ILT20 League 2023