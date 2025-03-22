‘This Is AI’: 47-Year-Old Ex-UFC Star Yoel Romero Looks Unreal to Fans as He Walks in Shredded for His Upcoming Fight

Yoel Romero’s physique has been the stuff of legends for years, but even at 47 years old, the former UFC star continues to shock fans with his unreal conditioning. The Cuban powerhouse is preparing to headline Dirty Boxing Championship 1 against Ras Hylton, and if the pre-fight weigh-ins are anything to go by, Hylton is in trouble.

For those unfamiliar, Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) launched in 2024 and quickly grabbed attention with its unique format. It embraces an aggressive rule set allowing Superman punches, spinning back fists, elbows, and standing ground-and-pound on top of traditional striking.

To add even more intensity, DBX is determined to eliminate split decisions altogether. If a fight ends in a tie, the fighters are required to go one more round to determine a clear winner. It’s a brutal but undeniably entertaining approach.

So of course, Romero has to be in peak shape to play with the rules at hand.

But even then, at 47, how jacked can he get? Well, look for yourself.

“This is AI,” one fan said, seemingly stunned after Romero stepped up for the ceremonial weigh-ins. Another added, “Mf, the definition of neckless,” alluding to Romero’s huge shoulders and traps!

This is AI — Faisal Hasan (@Symbol0fHopee) March 21, 2025



“He looks like a superhero,” and “He’s built like a TANK.” were some of the most used sentiments in the replies. But the fascination with Romero’s physique didn’t stop there.

“Bro on Cuban Cold War experiment drugs,” one user joked, while another added, “47, and that’s in Cuban years fellas. He is about 56 in human years.” – a reiteration of an old joke about the Cuban super soldier serum.

Romero’s physique has always been enviable. But did you know there might be some truth to him being specifically made in a Cuban lab? How else do you explain this insane Joe Rogan story about his Wolverine-like healing abilities?

Is Romero one of the X-Men?

It’s no secret that ‘The Soldier of God‘ has always been a genetic marvel. But according to Rogan, his physique is more than just a product of hard work and dedication; it has a lot to do with his insane genetics.

During a conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan recounted a story where UFC officials sent Romero to an optometrist following a fractured orbital after his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 225. Apparently, by the time the doctor had examined him, he was already healing.

The doctor examining Romero reportedly called the UFC in shock, saying, “I’ve never seen a human being like this. This is the most unusual human being I’ve ever seen in my 40 years of practicing medicine.”

According to Rogan, the doctor explained that Romero’s tendons in his eyes are four times larger than the average person’s. His physical structure was apparently so extraordinary that the doctor couldn’t even compare it to anyone else he had examined.

Yoel Romero’s right eye before and after his surgery, due to breaking his orbital after facing Robert Whittaker in 2018. Joe Rogan shares a crazy story about Yoel Romero’s eyes. “Dana White gave me this information. They brought in Yoel Romero because he had a fractured orbital… pic.twitter.com/jsm2sp3ODK — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 8, 2024

Of course, this could just be a really tall tale – not something strange to the UFC commentator.

Regardless, Romero’s physique and athleticism remain unmatched. And as he steps into the Dirty Boxing Championship 1 ring, one can only hope that he lives up to the excitement his physique has created.