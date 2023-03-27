Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Is Like’ Samuel L. Jackson From Pulp Fiction: Joe Rogan Once Made Startling Comparison of the UFC HOF

Celebrated UFC commentator, Joe Rogan once drew an uncanny parallel between former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson. Nurmagomedov captured the respect and admiration of the MMA spectrum during his fighting days.

The Russian’s supremacy as a wrestling connoisseur captivated the attention of supporters worldwide. His dominance within the field of martial arts has assisted him in elevating his standing among supporters.

Although, truth be told it must be his humble and religious personality that encapsulated his true character. Seldom do we hear the stories of legendary athletes who remain modest, and gracious and pay ode to their religion every time they compete.

The Eagle was that and much more. So much so that long-standing UFC commentator and MMA pioneer Joe Rogan, once likened him to Samuel L Jackson and the character he played in the critically acclaimed film, Pulp Fiction.

Joe Rogan makes an analogy between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jules Vinnfield from Pulp Fiction

Joe Rogan once collated the dark resemblance between undefeated and former undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jules Vinnfield.

On an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 55-year-old began dissecting Nurmagomedov’s brilliance as a fighter and elegance as a human. The UFC mainstay even spoke of his humility, while hailing him in high regard.

Rogan said:

“Khabib Nurmagomedov is the perfect example. He drives a Toyota. He’s worth fu**ing millions of dollars, he’s the most dominant fighter in any weight class in the history of the sport. And he is as calm and humble as can be while also being incredibly confident and super religious.”

The UFC commentator’s guest interjected and stated:

“Someone said to me that’s like Samuel L Jackson in Pulp Fiction.”

Rogan disagreed, citing that it was far more substantial. He said:

“It’s greater because it’s not fake”

During his nine-year UFC career, Nurmagomedov was a petrifying sight for every 155lbs fighter. The Eagle dominated the weight class and had won a staggering 13 consecutive bouts, without being defeated even once.

In fact, an argument can be made that the 34-year-old wasn’t defeated in even one round while he was active. Unprecedented greatness.

The Eagle: Rags to riches

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his fortune the old-fashioned way. He put his blood, sweat and tears into the sport of mixed martial arts and was ultimately rewarded for it.

Not once did the Eagle deviate from the ultimate goal, and he was ultimately rewarded for his earnest character. 29 encounters and 29 victories. There is an incredible chance that his eminence will not be replicated.

Nurmagomedov has now cemented his legacy not only in the UFC but also in the sport of mixed martial arts. His humble persona has proven to be a blueprint for the coming generations of athletes fighting out of Dagestan and Russia.