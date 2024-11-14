UFC Star Charles Oliveira Leaves Woman Speechless After She Claims Her Husband Could Easily Defeat Him

Over the years, Charles Oliveira has left many speechless with his dominating performances inside the octagon. He has proved now that his mere presence is enough to leave people dumbstruck in awe.

Do Bronx just gained some aura points during a public appearance in Las Vegas. A woman, who was being interviewed by fullviolence on Instagram, was asked if she knew who Oliveira was. She revealed that her husband watches the UFC and she remembers him cheering for the former champ.

When asked if she thinks her husband could take him on, the woman said yes. At the very moment, Oliveira walked in from behind, leaving her perplexed and intimidated.

As a UFC fighter, Oliveira is used to a lot of people calling him out. Especially, non-MMA fighters who think they can take on a professional just because they have a size advantage. This woman had a up-close experience on what it feels when Do Bronx is next to you, looking at you even.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Violence ™ (@fullviolence)

As soon as the Brazilian fighter came up, she went speechless.

Having confidence in your husband’s physical prowess is cute in some ways. It would be interesting to know if the woman’s husband, a fan of the fighter, felt the same.

Oliveira isn’t some random fighter either. He holds multiple records and is one of the best finishers the UFC has ever seen. Do Bronx will be looking to add to his record of most finishes this weekend as he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 309. The Brazilian is staking claim for a title shot too.

Oliveira wants the title shot next

Oliveira is on a mission to win his belt back. He lost the lightweight title to Islam Makhachev in 2022. Since then, he has fought twice, winning one of the bouts.

At UFC 309, he is looking to climb his way back into title-shot contention by taking out one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

“A fighter wants to be a champion, and that’s what we want, we want the title. I’m not looking for Arman [Tsarukyan], I’m not looking for Islam. I’m looking for whoever has the title.”

Oliveira does not care who is holding the belt. When Makhachev does end up fighting Tsarukyan, he will be closely watching it. And whoever emerges victorious will be his next target.

But first, he needs to overcome the challenge of Chandler this weekend.