Basketball

“Three. If you can get me and Michael Jordan together” – Khabib Nurmagomedov offers three sheep in exchange for meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov Michael Jordan
Adeep

Previous Article
RCB support staff 2022: RCB head coach and support staff 2022 IPL list
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Khabib Nurmagomedov Michael Jordan
“Three. If you can get me and Michael Jordan together” – Khabib Nurmagomedov offers three sheep in exchange for meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov made a bizarre deal with comedian Bob Menery in hopes of…