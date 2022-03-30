“Three. If you can get me and Michael Jordan together” – Khabib Nurmagomedov offers three sheep in exchange for meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov made a bizarre deal with comedian Bob Menery in hopes of meeting Michael Jordan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov competed in the lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. He left UFC because he made the promise to his mother following the death of his father Abdulmanap.

But the Russian star still has some dreams to fulfill – one of them being to meet 58-year-old Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time. He was integral in popularizing the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming a global cultural icon in the process. Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Bob Menery posted a clip on his Instagram. In it you can see Khabib Nurmagomedov and him having an interesting chat about meeting Michael Jordan.



The Boston actor said: “How many sheep do I get?”

Nurmagomedov replied: “Three. If you can get me and Michael Jordan together, I will give you three sheep.”

Menery replies: “All right, get your three sheep ready.”

But the trade in animals is not over.

Khabib also shoots his friend, and adds that he will give Menery three more dogs.

Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, winning six tournaments with the Chicago Bulls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jumpman23)



Nurmagomedov is equally honored in MMA, retiring as an undefeated lightweight champion. He becomes famous after beating Conor McGregor in 2018 to resolve their bitter feud.

Khabib on the recent Altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Nurmagomedov was upset that police were even involved after the incident and even asked for Covington to be black-listed.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words. The same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby. Just don’t accept fights with him. Let him sit without a fight. It will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

Also Read: “I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby” – Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Colby Covington should be blacklisted in the UFC after Jorge Masvidal’s arrest