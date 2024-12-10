TikTok Star Bryce Hall Claims Dana White Promised UFC Fight If He Wins Big at BKFC

Bryce Hall, the TikTok star turned bare-knuckle fighter, is aiming for a shot in the UFC—and claims Dana White is open to the idea. Reportedly, Hall had drunkenly called the UFC president and pitched the idea of stepping into the Octagon.

White seems to have told him he’d consider it but it would depend on his upcoming BKFC bout. While Hill’s not calling anyone out yet, he is determined to make history as the first influencer to fight inside the Octagon.

The former TikTok star appeared on the ‘George Janko’ podcast where he discussed his drunken chat with Mr. White.

“I said, ‘Hey if I win my next bare knuckle fight in impressive fashion, give me one fight in the UFC I don’t care about the pay’. He goes yeah, we can talk about it. Imagine me fighting in the UFC one time… I don’t care if it is a prelim. I just want to fight one time in the UFC.”

White has often been critical of influencer boxing, often talking about fighters like Jake Paul tarnishing the sport. However, he has also never been shy of offering opportunities to real fighters who want to test their mettle against the best.

Case in point, after an unknown Tajikistani fighter, Dorobshokh Nabotov interrupted the UFC 308 presser, asking White for an opportunity, the UFC president listed him on the card for the ‘Dana White’s Looking For A Fight in Korea’, promoted by “The Korean Zombie” himself.

White even laid down a condition before him- if he won his fight, he would be offered a UFC contract.

Now, Hall is no 9-0 fighter, but he has been trying his best. Despite being one of TikTok’s biggest stars who captivated millions with his entertaining videos, pranks, and larger-than-life online persona, Hall has refused to take any shortcuts in the fight game.

He might have started with influencer boxing matches but has since made a violent pivot to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

He has reportedly shown real dedication to training and is stepping up against legitimate competition.

Hall’s next BKFC matchup

Kimbo Slice Jr., son of the legendary Kimbo Slice, is gearing up for an intriguing showdown against Hall at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 on January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The matchup, first reported by TMZ, brings together two very different worlds: traditional MMA pedigree and the influencer combat scene.

Also known as “Baby Slice,” Kevin Ferguson Jr. has dabbled in both MMA and boxing. His record includes seven fights in Bellator, where he went 3-3 with one no-contest. In April 2023, he stepped into influencer territory, facing OJ Rosé in a boxing bout but suffered a second-round knockout.

On the other hand, Hall has fought twice, losing to Austin McBroom in 2021 and then bouncing back with a win at BKFC 48.

Hopefully, he puts on a real show against Ferguson and earn his ticket into the leagues.