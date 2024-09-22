TJ Dillashaw or Canelo Alvarez? Fans Fail to Recognize UFC Star as He Steps Out With Streamer N3on

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw might have faced a brutal slap with reality after some young fans failed to recognize him! To add insult to injury, the Gen Z fans mistook the UFC star for Mexican boxing legend, Canelo Alvarez after popular YouTuber N3on and he walked into a local McDonald’s store in California.

In the viral clip, we can see an individual asking TJ if he was Canelo, mistaking the MMA athlete for the Mexican. While N3on introduced Dillashaw as ‘Lieutenant Dan,’ mentioning that he was the two-time UFC champion, the bunch did not care as much.

The MMA community was shocked to realize that none of the teenagers cared about the UFC fighter but were eager to click pictures with the 20-year-old YouTuber.

Subsequently, they noted down their thoughts in the comment section with one fan pointing out the sad state of affairs when ‘Killashaw’ went almost completely unnoticed.

“When you don’t know who@tjdillashaw is ,but know neon is ..”

Others took offense to this and subsequently denounced the young group –

“This gen sucks fr.”

To be fair, MMA isn’t as popular outside the MMA community but we do reserve our right to be offended.

“These new era of kids will be the end of humanity.”

Meanwhile, another netizen mentioned the obvious, subtly bringing our notice to TJ’s embarrassing moment whereas another user keyed in his amazement to see the retired 36-year-old UFC fighter hanging around the young controversial steamer.

“That’s a violation.”

Also, who would have thought these two would hang out, like ever!

“Tj Dillashaw and Neon was not on my 2024 bingo card.”

But as a matter of fact, this is not the first time the two were seen hanging out together. The YouTuber was seen in the cage with TJ moments before he got slammed brutally.

When TJ pulled N3on’s leg with a double leg

20-year-old gamer/streamer, Rangesh Mutama aka N3on is huge among teenagers. His larger-than-life personality has an immense fanbase despite his cheap theatrics.

In fact, the 20-year-old was once chased out from the Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz boxing match press conference, after asking the Stockton slugger – “When you do get knocked out, are you going to retire?”

Soon, the youngster found himself in hot water, running out after both the fighters’ crews chased him out, trying to evade their wrath. Irrespective of that, N3on has continued to produce content surrounding MMA, recently posting footage of what happened when he met TJ Dillashaw inside the cage.

Trying to face off with the ex-champ, N3on got in his face and was quickly shown his place after TJ launched the 20-year-old into the air with ease with a double leg, slamming him into the canvas before he let out his intimidating roar.

So yes, N30n and T j Dillashaw are friends. Everyday we learn something new.