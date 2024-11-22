Tom Aspinall List His Current Top UFC Fighters, Includes Islam Makhachev, Ignores Jon Jones

The UFC may be pushing Jon Jones as its pound-for-pound #1 fighter but he has missed out on interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s list of the best fighters in the promotion.

During a Fan QnA session, the English fighter was asked by a fan to name his favorite fighters to watch and without hesitation, Aspinall named the light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and featherweight champion Ilia Topuria among others.

“I think Alex Pereira is one of my favorites to watch coz he’s so exciting…..Big Ilia topuria fan, big Alex Volkanovski fan…..Of course Islam Makhachev as well.”

Jones, of course, didn’t make the cut, even though Aspinall was at a hand’s distance from him and saw him fight for the first time at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

The #2 ranked P4P fighter, despite dismantling Miocic, has only fought twice in 4 years. It also doesn’t help that Aspinall wants a title unification fight with him, which Jones has been running away from.

Aspinall considers himself an MMA fan first. He tries his best to catch as many live MMA events and fights as he can because of his love for the sport.

It also helps him study his opponents with great care. It would very well be one of the reasons why his fighters rarely go beyond the first round. But will it be the case when he fights Jones for the undisputed title? Will Jones even take that fight?

Aspinall’s title unification dreams

Aspinall last fought in July this year against Curtis Blaydes in what was his first defense of the interim title. Now, the interim title doesn’t need defending. For all goods and purposes, it is but a #1 title contender tag. The interim champion’s next fight is legally to be against the undisputed champion.

If the undisputed champion fights someone else, then the interim belt ceases to hold any meaning. Which is why, since Jones’ return from injury, the Brit has been chasing the elusive title wrapped around his waist.

And now that the unification fight is so close that he can almost smell it, Jones has been throwing in a lot of terms and conditions. Aspinall remains confident of the matchup, however; something he shares with UFC president Dana White. But when will it be? Nobody knows.

“We’re in negotiations right now is the honest answer. So we don’t know when the fight is going to be, but I’ll be ready to go whenever.”

However, the Brit had already begun training since returning from watching UFC 309 in Las Vegas this past weekend. In fact as the backup fighter for Jones and Miocic, he was already in camp, ready to pounce at any opportunity he might get,

It will be interesting to see if the UFC follows through with this fight after the huge public outcry for it.