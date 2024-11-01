Tom Aspinall Plans to ‘Cause Few Scenes’ at Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in Hopes of Securing the Winner for Title Fight

UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has some big plans for UFC 309. The Brit will be a part of the card since he is the replacement fighter for the main event. In an ideal world for him, he would have been the one to take on Jon Jones for the title. However, both Jones and Miocic have been looking to fight each other for years now and could be fighting for the last time at 309.

‘Bones’ has hinted at retiring after his UFC 309 fight multiple times. But Aspinall has plans to try and make the best of what he can do of the situation.

The way he will do that is simple. Just cause as much ruckus as possible during the UFC 309 fight week, at press conferences and even during fights, so that his antics create enough noise for the winner of the fight to accept his challenge for a title bout.

In a YouTube video for his channel, the 31-year-old explicitly revealed his game plan for the fight in New York City,

“Turn up, do some media, cause a few scenes here and there, and try and make the winner stick around and fight me hopefully. Just see what happens really.”

However, Aspinall also admitted that that he is really excited to see what both fighters are like inside the octagon. He wants to see their movements and striking potential to gauge their potential, in case he really gets an opportunity to fight one of them.

However, Aspinall isn’t the only one hoping that he can get the winner of the fight. In fact, UFC president Dana White himself will be cutting a check to make sure the winner of the fight does not retire.

Dana White is going to help Tom Aspinall secure the title shot

Dana is finally listening to the fans and giving them what they want. With rumors that both Miocic and Jones are looking to retire after UFC 309, things are bleak for the division.

With Aspinall the only real threat to the title at the moment, White spoke in a recent press conference about what he is doing to ensure the unification bout next,

“I think both Jon and Stipe will say they’re going to retire because they’re going to start negotiating, and whatever the negotiation is, we will get the deal done.”

White thinks that the reason both Miocic and Jones are saying they will retire is so they can negotiate a higher-paying deal for themselves.

The UFC president seems confident that the organization will be able to meet these demands so that they can set up the unification bout.