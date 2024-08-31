mobile app bar

Tom Aspinall Fires Back With ‘PED’ Allegations as Frustrated Jon Jones Predicts an Ill UFC Future for the Britisher

Allan Binoy
Published

Jon Bones and Tom Aspinall

Jon Bones and Tom Aspinall (CREDITS: USA Today)

Tom Aspinall is testing Jon Jones’ patience. The Brit has been relentlessly talking trash about the veteran mixed martial artist over the past few weeks. The reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion had maintained his composure and avoided taking the bait. However, when he finally had enough and snapped back at the interim heavyweight champion, it proved to be a massive error on his part.

In an attempt to get under Aspinall’s skin and dismiss his legitimacy, Jones said the 31-year-old would never win as many championships as him. He claimed that no matter how much trash he talks, he will never be able to live up to the reigning champion’s image. In response to this call out, the Brit responded with a personal jibe at Jones, writing,

“Jon’s right, he’s won so many more world championships than me…………while using PED’s”

 

Aspinall has been trying his best to lure the reigning champion into giving up on his dream of fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in what could be the last time the American competes in the octagon, and instead fight him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The Brit has been pulling out all the stops to give Jones a reason to fight him, even suggesting he’s scared.

Tom Aspinall calls Jon Jones the champion of fight-dodging

Aspinall’s social media onslaught against the reigning champion knows no end. The interim champion does not shy away from taking any opportunity he gets to call him out. In a recent interview with Sport Bible, he was asked who the UFC’s champion of fight-dodging is. He responded,

“Fight dodging? Of course that’d have to be Jon Jones wouldn’t it. We know he’s trying to fight old man Stipe… He’s the fight dodger around here.”

Aspinall has admitted that Jones will likely face Stipe Miocic next. He also added that the reigning champion would end up dodging the fight against him.

Irrespective of what happens against Miocic, the Brit seemingly will not be able to earn that heavyweight bout. However, he won’t stop trying and calling out Jones until the American hangs up his gloves.

