“People Don’t Even Know Alexander Volkanovski is a UFC Fighter”: Tom Aspinall Lauds Featherweight Star’s YouTube Skills

Alexander Volkanovski is raising the bar too high for his UFC colleagues, having cracked the code of excelling in media. The former UFC featherweight champion has built an incredibly successful channel under his own name, featuring a hit series called “Cooking with Volk.” In this series, he brings in content creators, celebrities, and fellow UFC fighters for entertaining cooking sessions. And Tom Aspinall, who has been diving into the world of YouTube, knows how difficult it is to pull off all that.

Volkanovski’s YouTube success is no joke—his videos regularly rack up close to half a million views, and his channel has amassed over half a million subscribers. His online presence is so strong that his achievements in the octagon are often forgotten.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the UFC interim heavyweight champion shared a surprising anecdote about Volk’s growing YouTube fame.

“Volk was actually telling me now that his channel is doing so well, that people don’t even know he’s a UFC fighter,” Aspinall shared.

Logan and co-host Mike Majlak couldn’t help but laugh at the revelation. Given that both of them have appeared on Volkanovski’s YouTube channel, they understand first-hand how much effort he puts into his content. Volkanovski’s unique approach to YouTube—blending humor, personality, and cooking skills—has allowed him to reach a broader audience beyond hardcore MMA fans.

But Tom Aspinall isn’t slacking behind either. His YouTube channel has close to 400k subscribers and he is slowly on the rise with different series and videos for his channel. And if he ever needed any advice on how to run a YouTube account, he can always ask either Logan or Volkanovski.

In one of his recent YouTube videos, Aspinall put his potential fight against Jon Jones at risk by taking a kick from the world’s strongest man, Tom Stoltman.

Aspinall kicked hard by the World’s Strongest Man

Stoltman, the three-time World’s Strongest Man winner (2021, 2022, 2024), teamed up with Aspinall for a challenge that tested just how hard Stoltman could kick.

“Mixing it up a bit, and we’re going current world’s strongest man,” Aspinall said before the session.

After trading light kicks at 20% and 30% power, Aspinall pushed Stoltman to go all out with a 100% power leg kick to close out the video. The result? A visibly shaken Aspinall exclaimed, “Oh yeah, that’s a good kick, I’ve got a dead leg mate!”

Stoltman burst into laughter at Aspinall’s reaction, proving that even elite fighters might think twice before taking a full-force strike from the world’s strongest man.