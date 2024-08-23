Tom Aspinall Tells Jon Jones to ‘Hand Over’ UFC Title After Stipe Miocic Fight: “I Will Be There in…”

Tom Aspinall will be present to watch Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic as a backup fighter at UFC 309 and he is already making demands. Aspinall shares the opinion of many fans and experts who believe he should be in that main event against Jones fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title. But since he remains convinced that Jones would ever fight him, he is throwing a little shade at the champion.

With the champ thinking of retiring after his fight, the Brit is desperately trying to rile him up enough that he accepts a fight with him and gives him his chance to prove who the best heavyweight in the world is.

In a recent YouTube video, the UFC interim heavyweight champion asked ‘Bones’ to quietly hand him the title if he successfully defended it at UFC 309.

“If you successfully defend against Stipe in November, I will be there in the crowd, I’ll be there front row. I want you to hand me the undisputed title as you walk past me please, thank you.”

With so much confusion surrounding the fight and the future of the heavyweight division, Aspinall is very clear about what he wants. As a matter of fact, in a recent interview with former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Aspinall claimed that Jones was ducking him and he would end up retiring the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion without ever having to even fight him.

In fact, he even responded to Jones potentially retiring after his fight via his Instagram story.

Is Aspinall calling Jones a ‘chicken’?

As things stand, yes, he totally is!

Following his bout with Miocic at the Madison Square Garden, Jon Jones might call it a day and hang up his gloves. While Dana White doesn’t think so, Aspinall believes it to be true,

So when Jones joked about retiring after the end of the year, Aspinall simply asked him to hand him over the belt since he had already conceded defeat against the interim champion.

“Wonder if it was that video or my fighting that retired him? Please make sure you pass me the belt on the way out of the octagon if you beat Biden”

Aspinall has been trolling Jon Jones throughout the entire build-up to the fight. So much so that it’s starting to look like as if he’s the one fighting Jones, not Stipe Miocic. The Brit is the official back up fighter for the UFC 309 main event and will be hoping he can get the chance to step in.