“Tom Brady Retired and Is Now Watching My…”: Jake Paul Once ‘Intensified’ His Beef With Dana White by Mocking His Friend

Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned professional boxer, has a long-standing beef with UFC boss Dana White. The Ohio native had come into White’s bad books after he criticized the fighters’ pay system in the UFC. Ever since then, the two have exchanged several verbal jabs against each other in their interviews. The social media star even went further and made a diss track on the UFC supremo. However, ‘The Problem Child’ might have crossed the line once by bringing in White’s friend and NFL legend Tom Brady into the mix.

Just like MMA, Dana White is a huge fan of the NFL. Not only that, but he also has good connections with the NFL superstar Tom Brady. This might have led Paul to use his name in the mix.

What did Jake Paul say about Dana White and Tom Brady?

As aforementioned, ‘The Problem Child’ has often thrown shade on the UFC president Dana White over his work in the promotion. In a similar vein, the Ohio native weighed in on Tom Brady’s retirement rumors in 2022 with a reference to his diss track on White.

Breaking news: Tom Brady retired and is now watching my Dana White Diss Track. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 29, 2022

In 2022, there were rumors about the American Football legend Tom Brady might retire from the sport. While talking on the same subject, Paul, on his official Twitter account, wrote, “Breaking news: Tom Brady retired and is now watching my Dana White Diss Track.”

However, White didn’t respond to Paul’s tweet. During one of his UFC interviews, White revealed that he hasn’t seen the diss track. But after asking about it to a reporter, White stated that it was ‘full of sh*t.’ The UFC boss seemed unfazed by Paul’s song, though.

Paul is set against ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match

The war of words between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is finally coming to a head in a highly anticipated boxing match. ‘The Problem Child’ boasts an impressive 6-1 record, with victories over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. But is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury.

Diaz, a fan-favorite MMA veteran with a record of 22-13, retired from UFC after defeating Tony Ferguson and has been exploring his options in combat sports. Now finally he will set foot inside the boxing world.

Regardless of the outcome, Diaz will receive a hefty paycheck in this showdown. The fight will be scheduled under the Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc. banner. The highly anticipated boxing match will take place on April 5, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. It will be streamed live on DAZN pay-per-view.

