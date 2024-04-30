Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Date, Time, Venue, Ticket Price, Streaming Details, and More

The boxing world is going through a thoroughly exciting phase currently. While Ryan Garcia’s shocking win over Devin Haney is still making headlines, it is now time for the undisputed super middleweight champ, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to defend his title against Jaime Munguia. Being one of the topmost boxers of the modern era, Canelo is already attracting a lot of attention. Meanwhile, Munguia has already proven himself to be a worthy contender, and with the fight shaping up to be quite exciting, fans are curious to know more about it.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Details about Venue and Date

Alvarez and Munguia’s names are enough for fans to realize that it will be a massive showdown under bright lights. This is probably why the authorities have gone all out when choosing the venue for this encounter.

The renowned T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will play host to this coveted fight and the authorities have scheduled the action for May 4.

The T-Mobile Arena has hosted several combat sports events with the most recent being UFC 300. It has a record of attracting massive crowds, and most believe the venue will be filled for the Alvarez vs Munguia showdown. At the same time, we have good news since acquiring a ticket for the event won’t be a lot of hassle.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Tickets and streaming details

Fans who want to witness the action firsthand at the T-Mobile Arena should get their tickets in advance. Still, the process is quite easy as one just needs to visit the official website of T-Mobile Arena and check out the ‘Events and Tickets’ section. The Alvarez vs. Munguia event lies in the third spot on the list. Moreover, glancing through the website reveals that ticket prices will lie within the $405 to $5005 range.

At the same time, US fans who want to catch the action on their TV screens can do so through Amazon Prime Video on PPV while other fans around the world will be able to enjoy it on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: A few other specifications

The main card of the coveted Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia event will kick off at 8:00 pm (ET). However, fans should keep their eyes glued to a few other exciting encounters, including:

Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana (WBC interim welterweight title bout)

Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno (WBC interim featherweight title bout)

Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre (WBA welterweight title bout)

A few reports have revealed that the main eventers, Alvarez and Munguia will start their walkouts at around 11:00 pm, three hours after the start of the main card. It’s quite apparent that Munguia won’t leave any stone unturned since he will have a chance to claim Alvarez’s undisputed champion status if he manages to win the fight. Such high stakes will also make the fight an exhilarating one for the fans who will be tuning in from all over the world.