“Beat the F*ck”: Andrew Tate Defends Canelo Alvarez After Sports Doctor Criticizes Training

Canelo Alvarez is currently preparing for his next fight against Edgar Berlanga. As tradition dictates, Canelo fights on the day or the weekend of the Mexican Independence Day. So, ahead of his fight, the champ released video footage of himself strengthening his neck with an exercise that got called out by a sports doctor. But in a bizarre turn of events, Andrew Tate has found himself involved in his whole conversation.

So, Brian Sutterer, a sports doctor on Instagram strongly advised against Canelo’s neck training technique, saying it is risky for the cervical spine since it is not built to tolerate high loads.

Andrew Tate, being internet’s resident idiot against common sense, science, and decency in general, saw the doctor’s tweet and decided it was time to throw some abuses.

Like the Neanderthals of a bygone era, Tate operates under the belief that if a man can beat another man with impunity, then he must be right. So, in order to prove that the sports doctor was wrong, Tate told him since Canelo could beat him up easily, who was really healthier.

“Bet he could beat the f*ck out of you tho. So who’s really healthier?”

Now, the training that Canelo Alvarez was doing is not for beginners. It is something he has been doing for years, progressively overloading it. Which would be risky for the common man to try with no prior experience.

And even for ones with years behind them, this is still a fairly dangerous game to participate in.

But Tate is not the brightest bulb in the room, despite his many journeys to Romania’s prisons on accusations of se*ual assault and trafficking women and children. So expecting him to do the normal thing is to be stupid.

Case in point, what would you do, if the local dojo guy, who gets kicked in the head for a living and has a record of being publicly violent told everyone he was running for office?

Well, if you are Tate, you support them.

Tate promises McGregor his vote

Conor McGregor recently tweeted out what he would do if he was the President of Ireland. ‘The Notorious’ is seriously considering running for president and the fans are all for it.

Although at this point, McGregor seems woefully uneducated about the powers and limitations of the Irish president and has been called out by the Irish people for being too thick for political office.

But his fans, most of whom seem to be American with self proclaimed Irish heritage have been encouraging the Irishman to run, so they can migrate back to the country and vote for him; an unrealistic and silly promise to be honest.

And this list of people includes Andrew Tate, who agrees with whatever the Irishman says.

“My grandfather is from Limerick. I have the Irish passport. I will vote for you. We must do something before it’s too late.”

The former international kickboxing champion reveals that he has Irish heritage. Not just that, he also has an Irish passport thanks to his grandfather.

However, an Irish passport alone isn’t enough for him to be able to vote for the election. He would have to be a registered voter to do so. So, it fits. A fighter who wants to run for president but doesn’t know what he can do and a fanbase that somehow is way more woefully uneducated on the subject!