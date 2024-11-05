Tony Ferguson Brings His Blueprint to Beat Conor McGregor to Life in Animated Video

Tony Ferguson’s social media just got a little more… animated! Known for his quirky and unpredictable online presence, Ferguson, like an evil villain of old shared his master plan to beat Conor McGregor — in full animation.

The video shows Ferguson taking on McGregor in a glimpse of how he imagines a fight between them would go down.

‘Animated Ferguson’ uses his signature moves such as his piercing elbows, knees, and other explosive moves, a staple in his arsenal.

The video ends with Ferguson landing a Superman punch off the octagon walls knocking the Irishman out cold.

True to his unique style, Ferguson uses this animated showdown to keep the rivalry alive, proving even after these years, he’s ready for a clash with “The Notorious” anytime, anywhere.

Or maybe, this was his audition to be one of McGregor’s two remaining fights in the UFC. Of course, there is no way to know since true to Ferguson’s nature, the caption to the post was incomprehensible.

But wouldn’t you sign up to watch both these fighters duke it out in the final chapters of their careers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)



This could be the fight that makes ‘El Cucuy’ finally hang up the gloves, both of them this time.

He has certainly seen better days in the cage. In his last fight at UFC Abu Dhabi in August, Ferguson faced Michael Chiesa, entering with a tough seven-fight losing streak.

Unfortunately, it only took Chiesa one round to hand Ferguson his eighth straight loss. After the fight, Ferguson left a glove in the cage, hinting at retirement — but hours later, he had a change of heart, announcing he was not done yet.

Despite still being signed to the UFC, Ferguson has been teasing “big changes”. He had even promised some exciting news but kept the details under wraps.

While he could stick with MMA, there’s also talk of him possibly signing with organizations like BKFC or Misfits Boxing. But the former UFC lightweight champion has a different idea for matchmakers on how to make Tony shine!

Oliveira on how to fix ‘El Cucuy’ problem

Oliveira is hoping the UFC takes a different approach when booking Ferguson’s future fights.

Oliveira, who handed Ferguson the second loss in his current eight-fight losing streak back in 2020, has a good relationship with the former interim champ and found it tough to see the American suffer another setback in August.

In a chat with MMA Fighting, Oliveira expressed respect for Ferguson’s continued determination, saying, “He deserves all the respect in the world for still fighting”.

However, the Brazilian also believes the UFC should pair Ferguson with veterans closer to his age, rather than young, hungry up-and-comers like Paddy Pimblett.

“The guy doesn’t want to retire, he’s there, so why not put him against someone with a similar vibe? Putting him against these young kids looking to make a name — that just hurts him.”

Oliveira is not wrong. The UFC isn’t short of guys in Ferguson’s age group. And given the extensive damage he has suffered throughout his career, it doesn’t bode well to keep making him fighters who probably watched him fight when they were 10 years old.