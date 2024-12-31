Tracy Cortez Picks Brandon Moreno as UFC ‘Fighter of the Year,’ Overlooking His Loss to Brandon Royval

Tracy Cortez isn’t hesitating to back her friend, Brandon Moreno, as UFC Fighter of the Year, even though some might argue his loss to Brandon Royval earlier in the year disqualifies him. Ideally, the Fighter of the Year should go to the fighter who was dominant all year long, something Moreno has rarely done.

However, Cortez is both a fan and a friend of Moreno and isn’t letting that losses overshadow his achievements. In an interview with Helen Yee, she said,

“I would probably say Brandon. The way he came back and he just dominated. Not only am I a big fan of his, I’m also a friend of his, so I would say Brandon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Yee (@helenyeesports)

Moreno was on a two-fight losing streak going into the Amir Albazi fight in November. But the former flyweight champion turned the tide with a dominant performance and secured a unanimous decision victory. While this puts him on a path of redemption, Moreno still has a long way to go before making Alexandre Pantoja agree to a title rematch.

Moreno’s road to the promised land

When Helen Yee asked Cortez what she would like to see next for Moreno, the women’s flyweight fighter expressed her hopes for Moreno’s future with excitement and admiration.

“I hope he comes back just as amazing as he did in his last performance. I’d love to share the octagon with him one day, fight on the same card, maybe the next Mexican Independence Day.”

Hopefully, the Mexican Independence Day card is headlined by Mexican fighters, unlike this year when Sean O’Malley and Merav Dvalishvili stepped up for a snoozefest of a main event at The Sphere.

As for Moreno, he’s been a UFC flyweight champion on multiple occasions. However, despite his success in capturing the title, his reins have been short-lived.

So the next few years will be crucial for him as he aims to solidify his place as a dominant flyweight fighter and prove that his championship victories weren’t just fleeting moments of brilliance. Right now, the flyweight division lacks a title contender. After his victory over Kai Asakura at UFC 310, Pantoja has had to call out Demetrious Johnson for a GOAT vs. GOAT challenge.

However, DJ has since declined the request and has clarified that he has no interest in fighting anymore. This is where Moreno comes in. If he can win his next couple of fights, a title shot against Pantoja would be there for the taking.