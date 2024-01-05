Tristan Tate Applauds Joe Rogan’s Move on Kat Williams After the Comedian Mocked JRE Podcast

Joe Rogan possesses conversation skills that many admire, making his discussions smooth and engaging. He has hosted thousands of guests in his podcast from various disciplines and has dived into their lives and fields. Meanwhile, Emmy Award-winning comic and actor Kat Williams accused Rogan of not wanting him on his podcast. In response, the UFC commentator extended an invitation to Williams to join his renowned JRE podcast. Now, witnessing this move, Tristan Tate was awed by Rogan and expressed excitement about it.

Kat Williams recently joined Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, engaging in a detailed discussion covering various topics. During the conversation, he aimed at Rogan, mentioning that while six comedians who weren’t funny appeared on his podcast, Williams hadn’t received a call. He stated,

“And that is how it was for blue comedy. If you were a comedian that cussed you were ridiculed by the mainstream comedy guys. That would be like me being on Joe Rogan. Joe don’t want me on there, I need to be on Joe Rogan. Joe don’t want me on there, I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wanna push out. But that is really how it is.”

Soon after learning about this, Rogan wasted no time in inviting Williams to his podcast, referring to him as his favorite comic. Additionally, he mentioned that he and his team consistently discuss Williams and his comedy. Subsequently, in response to this, Tristan Tate made a post expressing his belief that Rogan’s reply was champion-level and that he would love to see them on the podcast.

Well, it is really interesting now that Rogan, who is known for hosting diverse guests, has now extended an invitation to Kat Williams. The prospect of these two great minds sharing their thoughts on the platform adds excitement, especially considering their common ground in comedy.

Joe Rogan: The Comedian

Joe Rogan is a man of many talents, working not only in the UFC as a commentator and hosting the JRE podcast but also pursuing a comedy career. His love for the mic extends beyond his primary roles, regularly performing at comedy clubs to test out his jokes. Speaking of his stand-up comedy, he was once banned from a comedy club.

Being a stand-up comic poses the challenge of being funny without offending. Reportedly, he faced a ban at the Comedy Store due to performances related to fellow comedian Carlos Mencia. Meanwhile, Rogan is successfully managing his career as a commentator, podcaster, and comedian.