‘We Got VHS’: Foodnetwork Star Guy Fieri Reveals to Joe Rogan Legendary Gracie Family Hooked Him Into the UFC World

Fan-favorite host and author Guy Fieri seems to be more than just a fan of decadent food — but also combat sports, and in particular, the UFC.

Fieri, who is likely best known for his role on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network, has also authored an impressive six books during the height of his fame.

Joining a laundry list of unlikely guests on the Joe Rogan Experience this week, Fieri spoke with the veteran UFC color commentator for a whole host of topics. Namely, the duo discussed food — as expected– but even more interestingly, to boot, Fieri revealed he is also a huge fan of combat sports. And in particular, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, something he’s followed since its infancy.

Coming across a VHS tape years ago, Fieri revealed he actually had contact with the likes of the Gracie family — namely Royce, as well as Octagon veteran, Tank Abbott and informed Rogan he was hooked on the sport after initial viewing.

“The Gracie family was right down the street in Rondo Beach,” Fieri said.

“And I remember somehow through a manager, through one of the guys, we got a UFC videotape, VHS. Someone had I don’t know what it was. I’d never seen it. I had even heard of it.

“And that was the first time that we ever came aware of you know this,” He added. “And then — who was it? Tank Abbott was down in Huntington Beach, and we used to go down. I used to live by Huntington, so we used to go down there,” he noted.

Fieri’s fascination with the sport isn’t new, it seems — despite his recent attendance at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, the former got into the sport at just the right time.

Who are the Gracie family?

Recognized as the true pioneers of mixed martial arts, the Belem natives, the Gracies, have a massive imprint on the history and the current landscape of mixed martial arts.

Headed up by the late teacher, Helio Gracie — numerous Brazilians have competed in the sport in the past, most notably Royce, who proved a massive success.

Winning the one-night tournaments at UFC 1, 2, and 4 — Royce Gracie became the first fighter in the promotion to land three separate tournament victories to boot.

And most recently, while the likes of Royce, Renzo, and Roger Gracie have fought in the promotion, grappling ace Kron Gracie is the latest in a long line of family members to make the trip to the Octagon.

As far as the above-mentioned, Rogan is concerned to boot, without Royce Gracie and his success, the sport of mixed martial arts likely would not have caught on with the mainstream as it has now.

“He was the guy who introduced everyone to the idea that you could be a smaller person with superior technique and win a huge, no-holds-barred competition with giant people,” Rogan said on his podcast.

“What he did was show people that you can win with technique. Not because he’s big, not because he’s strong, but because he knows something that other people don’t know,” the JRE host noted.

“Suddenly, martial art became interesting for really smart people,” Rogan added, claiming, “He is the most important martial arts figure of all time.”