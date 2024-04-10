Tristan Tate Vows Boycott of Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ Due to Past Issues

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate are currently facing a legal battle after a ‘matrix attack’. However, that has not stopped them from sharing their opinion on social media. Although the Tate brothers usually highlight serious world issues, it is not uncommon to find them talking about movies and other pop culture references.

Recently, Tristan Tate took to Twitter to comment on the sequel of a hugely successful movie that he will not be watching. The X page ‘DiscussingFilm’ posted a teaser for the upcoming ‘Joker 2’ movie starring Joaquin Phoenix to which Tristan replied,

“Yeah I don’t forgive him for butchering Napoleon. Will not watch.”

For the uninitiated, Phoenix is an American actor, known for playing dark, unconventional, and eccentric characters. He rose to prominence after his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the 2019 movie ‘Joker.’

The movie was incredibly successful with reports claiming it made upwards of $1 billion in revenue. Now, the sequel ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is expected to be released in October 2024 with Phoenix taking center stage once again.

However, for Tristan Tate, the issue stems from 2023’s ‘Napoleon,’ which starred Phoenix as the great French emperor. Although the movie was pretty successful at the box office, Tristan was unhappy with Phoenix’s portrayal of Napoleon, leading to him supposedly boycotting ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’

Andrew Tate sends a strong message to social media star Logan Paul

The beef between the Paul and the Tate brothers is infamous on social media. Andrew and Tristan have often been asked if they want to take on Jake and Logan Paul in a fight. Yet, the Tates have denied all such requests, claiming they do not need to make money through such a medium.

However, Tristan Tate stepped it up a notch in a recent video after Logan Paul called him a weakling. Not only did Tristan claim that he was a better fighter than Logan, but he also proceeded to insult his fiancee, Nina Agdal’s past. As things currently stand, Logan is yet to respond to these comments.