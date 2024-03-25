Tristan Tate Unexpectedly Backs Devin Haney Amidst ‘Fake Muslim’ Backlash Over Ramadan Observance

One of the biggest fights in boxing takes place in less than a month from now. Young superstars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney face off on April 20 in a winner-takes-all fight. Ahead of the fight, all the focus and hate has been directed towards Ryan Garcia thanks to his erratic behaviour on social media. However, Haney too recently faced the wrath of fans after he was branded a ‘fake Muslim’ for not fasting during the month of Ramadan. Surprisingly, ‘The Dream’ had an unlikely supporter come to his aid and defend him.

The elder Tate brother, Tristan Tate, took to Twitter to defend Devin Haney from the ‘fake Muslim’ claims. He explained why Devin Haney not fasting during the Ramadan was justified. He said,

“Exemptions include kids, pregnant women, travellers on difficult journeys, the ill and soldiers at war because a hungry army is not a strong army. Common knowledge. I’m not a scholar but Devin is at war, preparing for battle and needs his strength surely. Thoughts?”

Twitter account ‘DramaAlert’ further posted a video of Devin Haney explaining why he was not fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. For the uninitiated, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting is known as Ramadan. During this period, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during the day, keeping a fast from sunrise to sunset. During this process, they develop spiritually and gain empathy for people who are less privileged as a result of this fast.

In the video, Haney explained that he was not able to fast as he was preparing for his fight. ‘The Dream’ went on to add that he hopes God will be able to understand his reasons for not fasting. Haney stated that he is continuing to pray five times a day and observe the sanctity of the holy month, even though he is not fasting. However, even as Haney is doing his best to prepare for the fight, a dark cloud of uncertainty is threatening to pour cold waters on Haney’s sacrifices.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney under threat of getting cancelled?

The upcoming fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney has been under intense scrutiny. While Haney has been in training camp, his counterpart has been garnering attention for all the wrong things. ‘King’ has left the boxing community concerned with his recent actions, statements and tweets.

The 25-year-old does not seem to be in a good place mentally and is deteriorating his image in front of the public eye. His actions called for the New York State Athletic Commission to demand for a mental health evaluation. Garcia responded to this, saying he would sue the commission. Given Garcia’s state, there is a possibility that the fight might be called off, in order to safeguard him.