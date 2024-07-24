“Trouble at Home”: Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Father’s Reaction to Flipping Off Fans at Weigh-Ins

Despite Khamzat Chimaev being a world-famous fighter, his father did not hesitate to discipline him following a controversial gesture at the UFC 279 weigh-in ceremony. In fact, the ceremony was one to forget for Chimaev since he missed weight by almost 8 pounds, drawing the ire of the crowd. Moreover, once the audience started booing him, the Chechen fighter flipped them off, a gesture that did not sit well with his father.

The pre-fight antics did not derail Chimaev’s game plan as he completely steamrolled through Kevin Holland, making quick work of the American. Still, once he got back home, the 30-year-old got a stern talking to by his father.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Chimaev recalled the incident and revealed what his father said once he got back to Russia.

“After I showed the middle finger at the weigh-ins, my father scolded me,….I will make you herd cattle as you can’t behave yourself in front of humans.”

While it is astonishing to imagine Chimaev being scared of his father, this incident proves that no matter how old or successful you get, your parents will never hesitate to show you the right way.

Interestingly, such antics are what earned Chimaev his fame in the UFC. As a matter of fact, the Russian even called out Sean Strickland recently for the California native’s comments on their sparring session.

Chimaev claps back at Strickland for allegedly faking sparring session details

Strickland and Chimaev appear to have a friendly relationship as they often train together. However, the California native recently claimed that he had dominated the Chechen in most of their sparring sessions – a comment that did not sit well with Chimaev.

In the same interview with Red Corner MMA, the Chechen fighter addressed Strickland’s claims and went on to refute them, saying,

“There were a lot of guys around who saw me choking him and beating him up. It was even recorded on camera. So we also have some unfinished business.”

‘Borz’ claims there’s video evidence of him choking Strickland out, and he might just drop the video if fans press him enough. However, there is a good chance that the 30-year-old is bluffing, and considering how his reputation is in the mud recently, fans might just take him up on his offer.

It will be interesting to see if this beef ever results in a fight. Still, that won’t be anytime soon since Strickland is currently looking for ways to set up another title fight.