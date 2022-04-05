“Try and Fall Asleep Next to Shaq” – NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is the star of a hilarious TV show ideated by Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Shares a bean that Shaquille O’Neal stars in a TV Show that he created in his Podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)



Joe Rogan Experience is a podcast with many shades, and themes. Those who want to laugh can choose a certain passage, while others who want a conversation to think and focus can look at a certain one. Also, those who want to see Joe Rogan’s view of NBA legendary TV game Shaquille O’Neal can tune in to JRE MMA # 70.

JRE MMA # 70

Featuring Aljamain Sterling, the current Bantamweight champion of the UFC. While discussing various topics, Joe Rogan and Sterling joined in the fantastic view of former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal.

Talking about how Shaq’s snoring would sound, Joe Rogan went into details of a Shaq-led reality show featuring simple, everyday things done by an NBA star.

Starting with the seven-foot-tall star, Rogan said, “Just imagine how Shaq’s snoring sounded… That should be a real show. You have to sleep in a room, wait for Shaq to sleep, and then you have to go into the room and sleep. Like, imagine how long it would take you if it was like a game show. “

Laughing at his own idea of ​​the show, he added, “That would be a fun game, like the Fear Factor genre, ‘Try and Fall Asleep Next to Shaq.'”

Rogan’s idea is funny but straightforward enough for him to use it. Joe Rogan, in a humorous way, believes that the idea of ​​competitors sleeping close to Shaq’s snout could be a good show to look at.

Shaquille O’Neal covers a century

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)



The basketball star in this story is 50 years old. Shaq has always loved to party. Fifting 50 years has been a matter of the month. This included parties with musicians and other people in his house even before his birthday.

The NBA Hall of Famer was awarded to Dodgers Charger Hellcat for his birthday. It is considered to be the most powerful and fastest engine produced in sedan.

Shaq’s outgoing personality has always been a flamboyant twist in his life. He has a rich life with his love of expensive cars, high-end shopping, and his parties with his family. Shaq, now in his 50’s, has no plans to take it lightly. He stays in the head when it comes to his career and investment in the NBA and in the world of television news.

Also Read: “It was good that the FCF Best Boxer got his gloves on!” – “The UFC’s Best Boxer” Max Holloway Forms Partnership With Michael Jordan